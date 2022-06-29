It’s not Christmas without a star on top of the tree, and the All Stars 7 queens have plenty to spare. Well, some of them do. It may be the middle of summer, but Drag Race is ringing in the holidays in its newest episode. The holly-jolly spirit hasn’t arrived for the one-star queens, though, who are starting to realize they’ll need to really kick it into overdrive to win the race. Get an early look at all the drama in this Drag Race All Stars 7, Episode 8 first-look clip.

With the new Legendary Legend Star twist this season, it can be a bit tricky to keep track of who’s in the lead each week. Naturally, the first thing the queens do following Trinity the Tuck’s lip-sync win is break down everyone’s current ranking. The current frontrunner is Jaida Essence Hall, as the only queen with three stars. “Sometimes it pays off to be delusional,” Jaida says after celebrating her three-star status. Right on her tail is Trinity, Jinkx Monsoon, and Yvie Oddly, with two stars each, although Yvie is blocked this week so there’s no threat of her catching up to Jaida just yet.

That leaves Monét X Change, Shea Couleé, Raja, and The Vivienne pulling up the rear with only one star apiece. And that realization isn’t sitting well at all with Monét and Shea specifically. After Viv concluded that they’d all need to be in the top at least two more times to have a shot at making the finale, Shea got a bit shook. “I’m not saying that I’m like a mathematician or anything, but those numbers don’t look good to me,” she says. Monét appears to be especially motivated by being in last place, saying she’s more determined than ever to increase her star count.

Luckily for Shea and Monét, this week’s challenge is something they both excel at: acting. RuPaul reveals that the queens will act in a Christmas-themed comedy scene called “Santa’s School for Girls,” and the real gag is that Trinity will have a distinct advantage after winning last week’s lip-sync. Ru lets Trinity know that she’ll be in charge of casting the scene, which could totally set her up for another win, as well as an opportunity to throw some of her sisters under the bus.

Christmas is coming early when Episode 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 arrives on Paramount+ on Friday, July 1.