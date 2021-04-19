Break out the good china and let the butler know the British are coming. Fan-favorite period romance drama Downton Abbey is coming back with a brand-new film, a sequel to the hit movie from 2019. It was never really a matter of if, but when a sequel would arrive, but with the confirmation that Downton Abbey 2 will release in theaters in 2022, fans can start readying their outfits for a new era.
The initial Downton Abbey film dominated theaters its opening weekend, surprising industry watchers by being the top-grossing film of September 2019. The movie went on to bring in $237 million worldwide, a superhero-level amount of money. (To be fair, one could argue that Lady Violet Crawley is practically on par with X-Men, what with her ability to take out all comers via barbed witticisms.)
Like the first film, the presumed problem with Downton 2 was how to get the sprawling cast to line up their schedules. However, for once, the coronavirus-related shutdowns in the entertainment world may have worked to aid a project instead of hinder it. The cast and crew began filming the project in mid-April 2021, right when the UK lifted its third round of lockdown restrictions. But though the production initially hoped for a holiday-timed release, things didn’t move that quickly, and now the sequel is scheduled to arrive in the spring.
So, what's going to happen in Downton Abbey 2? Here's everything we know so far: