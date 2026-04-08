Dominic Fike’s fans have picked up on some clues in the past couple years that he may be a father, and the actor/singer finally opened up about his two-year-old son recently. Fike confirmed he’s a dad during an April 7 interview with Pigeons & Planes, revealing how raising a child has completely changed his day-to-day life.

“I just don’t party like that right now. I got a son, Rocket, he’s almost two,” Fike shared. “He motivates me to be stable and sober. And be better about my debauchery and stuff. But he makes me want to write songs for people his age, and he makes me want to acquire property, for him to grow up in. Also stay close to my friends, so he has friends to grow up with. He makes me want to like, make sure my reputation is OK so I can still go into school meetings, and not have to be shunned from the PTA thingy because I’m a psycho.”

Speculation about Fike’s kid began at the start of 2025, when fans latched on to a lyric in his collaboration with JENNIE “Love Hangover” in which he referred to himself as “a baby father.” He then showed off his son to the world during his Aug. 3 Lollapalooza performance, though he didn’t fully clarify at the time that the toddler he brought on stage was his kid.

Fike’s son Rocket shares a name with his 2025 mixtape, although the musician clarified that he’s had the name in mind for years, having first pitched it as the title of his debut album in 2020. “What Could Possibly Go Wrong, they asked me what I wanted to name it, and I said Rocket, but it never happened,” Fike told Coup De Main in December 2025.

He shared how Rocket’s mother was on-board with the name right away. “Selena, the mother of my child, asked me what I wanted to name the kid one day, and I texted her ‘Rocket’ randomly. She was like, ‘OK,’” Fike said.

He also revealed that Rocket’s name was inspired by a recurring vision he had while serving time in jail in 2017. “I always thought of it as like those Evergreen shipping containers that are on the semi-trucks ... I've always wanted to sneak onto one and travel a state in them. And then when I was in jail, I was like, ‘Damn, that would be a good way to escape jail, in one of those little shipping crates,’” Fike said. “I always pictured solid text on those shipping crates, and I would be in jail just thinking of sh*t, like images, and then ‘Rocket’ kept looking cool on an orange shipping crate, that I would always picture it on.”