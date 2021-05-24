Doja Cat and SZA know how to open an awards show. The duo performed their new collaborative single, “Kiss Me More,” live for the first time at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23, and they def ate it up and left no crumbs. While fans were living for the performance, these tweets trolling Doja Cat and SZA's 2021 BBMAs backup dancers' head gear are just as good as Doja’s dance break. (Though personally, nothing could ever beat Doja and SZA’s ending pose.) TBH, I’m just impressed none of the dancers fell off the stage.

ICYMI, during their performance of “Kiss Me More”, Doja and SZA were joined by dancers inexplicably wearing giant orange orbs on their heads (which were likely meant to serve as masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic). Just like the music video for “Kiss Me More,” the set design was equal parts ‘70s throwback and intergalactic chic, and while the dancers were probs dressed to look like planets (seeing as Doja’s forthcoming LP is called Planet Her), Twitter had a lot more fun coming up with their own interpretations. From tangerines to pumpkins to the Cingular logo, here are the best fan tweets during the BBMAs capturing all the weirdness.

There were plenty of comparisons to various orange fruits, obv.

Other fans made some more... unique comparisons.

Honestly, everyone was concerned bout whether or not the dancers could actually, you know, see anything.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Doja opened up about the meaning of the song, and it’s honestly v sweet. “I wanted to make a song about kissing,” she revealed. “That doesn’t happen too often, but just a song that’s solely about kissing. So I started there and then [SZA] took it to like a deeper level, which is what I needed, you know what I mean?”

Fans may never know what those orange headpieces were supposed to symbolize, but I feel pretty confident Planet Her is going to be worth the wait when it finally drops this summer. In the meantime, I’ll be watching her BBMAs performance on repeat.