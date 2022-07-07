It turns out celebs have Netflix crushes, too, and I respect it. Apparently, Doja Cat asked Noah Schnapp to set her up with his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn (AKA Eddie Munson) in the most iconic DM exchange ever, which I am now dubbing, “Doja Cat Being Super Relatable Part 3,000.” Fortunately for Doja Cat and Stranger Things fans, Noah decided to share their conversation on TikTok. The video now has 4.5 million likes... obviously.

On July 6, Noah posted a screenshot of his convo with the popstar. “Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu,” Doja Cat messaged him before hesitating, “wait no. does he have a gf?” LOL. Schnapp took her message in stride, encouraging Doja Cat to shoot her shot. “LMAOO slide into his dms,” he replied. This completely normal conversation between megastars is now and forever my favorite thing on the internet.

And that’s not all. Doja Cat responded, “idk his ig or twitter, he doesn’t have a dm to slide in.” The actor then sent her Joseph’s Insta profile writing, “Right here ma’am.” Shoutout to Noah for being the ultimate wingman. (Side note: Was Joseph shadow-banned on IG? He’s verified with 4.8 million followers, so IDK how Doja Cat couldn’t find his profile.)

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja Cat’s public crush all started on May 30 when she tweeted, “joseph quinn fine as sh*t.” On July 6, the saga continued when @pvnisherfilms tweeted, “Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is” next to a pic of the actor. It didn’t take much convincing for her to agree. “It’s f*cking criminal,” she wrote back to the fan. OK, so I know the Grammy-winner is known for being hilariously relatable (who could forget her viral Mexican pizza freestyle?), but this story might be one of the best Doja moments to date.

So what does Joseph think about this crush? The 29-year-old British actor hasn’t publicly responded to the online admiration yet. In general, he seems to be a pretty private person — especially when it comes to his romantic life. He’s been tight-lipped about his love life so far, and there aren’t any signs of a special someone on his social media... not yet, anyway.

Noah, please help make this Jo-ja romance happen ASAP.