Office Christmas parties are a big deal in the real world, so it makes perfect sense that the TV show The Office leaned hard into its Christmas episodes season after season. Thanksgiving, Christmas’s older and not-quite-as-sparkly sibling, doesn’t usually get as much attention in an office setting. So, fittingly, The Office doesn’t have any *official* Thanksgiving-themed episodes. But, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any Office episodes that offer a little Turkey Day spirit; you just need to know which ones to watch.
On The Office, the Party Planning Committee always took charge to put together a festive — albeit often chaotic — Christmas celebration for the Dunder Mifflin crew. But they seem to have dropped the ball when it came to Thanksgiving. It's OK, though, because, on at least one occasion (I'm looking at you, "WUPHF.com"), Dwight is there to pick up the slack with some fall-themed celebrations. And even the rest of the year, The Office has a whole lot of Thanksgiving spirit, especially if you think about some of the hallmarks of the holiday: eating way too much and enduring awkward social gatherings. The Office has plenty of that (especially the latter) throughout its nine-season run. Here are a few The Office episodes that especially ring true around Thanksgiving: