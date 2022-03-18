Yes, That's Actually E.R. Fightmaster Singing On Grey's Anatomy

Love wasn’t the only thing in the air during the March 17 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Amelia Shepherd and Kai Bartley finally spent some quality time together outside hospital walls at a dive bar where Kai surprised Amelia with a rockstar moment. Kai performed an original song for Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), and it turns out, their song is actually an original by E.R. Fightmaster, the actor who plays Kai.

In addition to working as an actor, Fightmaster also leads a band called Twin and according to Fightmaster, the Grey’s Anatomy writers are fans. The writers reach out to Fightmaster and their drummer Mike Aviles to write and perform an original song for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 12. The song they wrote was specifically inspired by Amelia and Kai’s love story.

“The excitement, I think, of them doing this kind of long-distance push and pull... that's a very fun place to write from,” Fightmaster told Entertainment Tonight. “So the song itself is playfully antagonizing, which I think is a big part of their chemistry, and it was fun to watch. It was an interesting challenge that ended up not really being a challenge at all.”

When examing Amelia and Kai’s love story, Fightmaster thought a bit about what makes the two of them work so well together.

“I think there's a lot of mutual respect there,” they explain to ET. “They are both people who enjoy each other's brains. That's just the baseline understanding of each other is two people whose brains they respect. And then you add on physical attraction and you add on actual chemistry. They're grounded in the job that they love and they are exciting in their natural energies.”

The love song that resulted in all the analysis of Amelia and Kai is called “Trouble,” and Fightmaster can be heard singing it as Kai in the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy. The new song is also streaming in its entirety on Spotify.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy continues on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.