Dixie D’Amelio’s career trajectory has hardly been conventional, but it’s propelled her towards becoming a buzzy musician. The 20-year-old singer dropped her latest track, “The Real Thing,” on Oct. 15, and it serves as proof she’s got more to offer than just viral TikTok clips. Since its release, the social media pro and budding pop star has received endless praise from fans. The new song follows two previously-released singles — 2020’s “Be Happy,” ft. Blackbear, and 2021’s “F*CKBOY — and she’s not slowing down anytime soon. Yes, she 100% plans to release a full-length, debut album. In fact, she’s set to perform at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour this December, when she’ll play all of her new music for the first time. But “The Real Thing” is particularly meaningful to D’Amelio, especially because its release was a long time coming.

“I've had this song for probably about a year now,” D’Amelio tells Elite Daily. “The song became kind of a cult favorite for fans even before its release after a snippet aired during an episode of The D’Amelio Show, so it was high time for them to hear the full thing. I've been focusing a lot on writing but I was like okay, I think I should just release it, I think it's time everyone knows it.”

D’Amelio admits the meaning behind the song’s lyrics evolved over time. At first listen, it sounds like it’s about about the search for a romantic relationship. After all, she’s found love with 20-year-old TikTok star Noah Beck, who she’s been dating since September 2020. “I think at the beginning when I was first recording the song, I saw it more as maybe about a boy, or looking for the real thing in that way,” she says, explaining the initial premise. “Now that I [have] sat with the song for so long, it's kind of changed meaning. It's been part of so many things in my life. I see it more as looking for the real me.”

D’Amelio has become much more than a TikTok superstar. In addition to her budding music career, she’s quite the fashion girl. Not only is she the new face of Puma, but she was dressed by Valentino for the 2021 Met Gala, and she sat front row at the luxury brand’s Fall 2021 couture runway show. She also stole fans’ hearts with the Sept. 2021 debut of Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show, which showcased her more vulnerable side as she discussed the challenges that come with fame. However, whether she’s uploading videos to a social media platform, or music to a streaming service, she simply wants to share content that inspires.

“I think just having a passion for something and sharing creativity is so important,” D’Amelio says. “Everything I do, I do it because I love it and I do it because I care about it. And I just hope people find that inspiration for themselves to do what they want to do and what they love.”

Of course, D’Amelio’s platform is under an even bigger microscope thanks to her younger, 17-year-old sister, Charli D’Amelio, who is also one of the most-followed people on the internet. Together, the sisters have a combined following of 181 million fans on TikTok — a mind boggling number considering that just two short years ago, they lived a low-key life in Connecticut before relocating to Los Angeles. The D’Amelios have capitalized on their respective careers by teaming up at times, and in May 2021, they announced their joint venture, Social Tourist, an apparel brand.

Thankfully, fame has brought a collaborative spirit to the table rather than a competitive one. As D’Amelio explains, her younger sister even provides feedback on her music. “Charli definitely helps with deciding songs, [deciding] what's cool, what's not, or telling me what I should do on TikTok with a song,” D’Amelio says.

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Their star power is undeniable, and they’ve established friendships with some of the biggest celebrities on the planet. Among them? Ahem, Jennifer Lopez. “J.Lo has just always been so kind to us and supportive in just telling us how to deal with what we're dealing with, how to deal with this crazy ride,” D’Amelio says, explaining that she’s beyond “appreciative” for everything Lopez has done for her family.

So, what’s next for the star? With fans pleading for an album, D’Amelio promises it’s on the way. “That's definitely the plan. I'm working on it right now,” she says. “I’m just finding things I love, finding what is going to come together perfectly to make an album that shows who I am.”

Amid her whirlwind success, D’Amelio has resolved to keep two feet on the ground. “I think my family and my boyfriend do a really good job of just keeping a normal relationship on and off the internet,” she says. “I think having relationships off the internet is very important to having a little bit of privacy and having a little bit of realness in your life. When you put your whole life on the internet, it's easy for opinions, or other people's opinions, to kind of fog your own thoughts.” Despite those at-times foggy moments, D’Amelio’s vision of who she is, and where she’s going, is crystal clear.

“The Real Thing” is available now on all major steaming platforms.