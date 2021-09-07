Dixie Has A Message For Haters Who Say She's Rude

While appearing on the Spout podcast on Friday, Sept. 3, Dixie D’Amelio revealed she’s often misunderstood by others because they only judge her based on videos they’ve seen of her online. Since she loves to joke around, her sarcasm can sometimes be mistaken for rudeness. However, the star says people can only learn so much about her through social media. Dixie D'Amelio's response to critics saying she's rude was so honest.

It all started when the host praised Dixie for being “so nice” and such a “bright light,” and said how it’s sad others might not see that online. “People love to be negative and everything, so what do you think is the most misunderstood thing about you?” the interviewer asked her.

“Some people say I might have an attitude or I’m rude and I get it because I do come off that way sometimes, but I’m very sarcastic,” Dixie revealed. “I feel people are more comfortable when you can joke around with someone so I’ll meet someone and I’ll just like joke around and people who like support me and I talked to on Twitter they get it, but if you just see a 15-second video me, they’re like, ‘Oh my god she’s such a... ‘ I just tried to be myself and I love joking around with people.”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dixie and her sister Charli D’Amelio previously came under fire for appearing to be rude to their chef during a November 2020 YouTube video. It later turned out to be a misunderstanding and even their chef said it was all “fun and games.” In January, Dixie also received backlash for appearing to say she didn’t want to go to college because she was scared her music would play at university parties.

Both sisters have opened up about the pressures of being in the spotlight in their new reality series, The D’Amelio Show, which premiered on Hulu on Sept. 3. In one scene, Dixie was seen reacting to online hate in real-time. “[The hate] makes me feel like I don’t deserve anything," Dixie said in tears. “I’m trying to do everything I can to better myself, and it just gets worse. They break up every single thing I do and make it a negative thing.”

The D’Amelio Show shows both the good and bad sides of fame. To get a behind-the-scenes look at the sisters’ lives when they’re not on TikTok, watch the series now on Hulu.