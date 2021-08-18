Streaming
Here’s What’s Coming To Disney+ In September 2021

After a summer of Premier Access simultaneous debuts in theaters and streaming, Disney's theatrical releases will go back to theater-only this September. But fans of Disney+ shouldn't fret; the streaming service still has a ton of new content arriving in time for fall. Let's run down what's coming to Disney+ in September 2021.

Notably, Lucasfilm will add a new animated series, Star Wars: Visions, to the lineup. The anime-inspired cartoon is a unique style of Star Wars story and an excellent companion to Marvel's current cartoon series, What If..., as it is also an anthology. And although Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will only be available in theaters, Disney+ will still have the Marvel Legends companion episodes preceding its arrival.

In the new series category, Disney+'s big new release is Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., an updated remake of the beloved medical drama Doogie Howser M.D., starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee. Also coming to Dinsey+ this month: Magic Bake-Off, proving that cooking competitions aren't just for Netflix this fall.

And finally, as always, Disney+ has a few old favorites arriving along the way. Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides will be joining the other Pirates installments on Disney+ this month. And the Isla Fisher cult hit, Confessions of a Shopaholic, will also turn up in September, just in time to remind everyone the holiday shopping season is just around the corner.

Here’s everything Disney+ has lined up for September 2021:

Wednesday, Sept. 1

  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog Season 1 Finale
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 1, Episode 6
  • Marvel Studios Legends: Episode 13
  • Monsters At Work: Season 1 Finale
  • Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Episode 7
  • What If... Season 1, Episode 4
  • Alaska Animal Rescue (Season 2)
  • The Chicken Squad (Season 1)
  • Dug Days (Season 1)

Thursday, Sept. 2

  • Behind The Scenes Of Growing Up Animal

Friday, Sept. 3

  • Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles
  • Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
  • Tomorrowland
  • X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Wednesday, Sept. 8

  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 1, Episode 7
  • Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 1 Premiere
  • Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Episode 8
  • What If... Season 1, Episode 5
  • Mira, Royal Detective (Season 2)
  • Disney’s Pepper Ann (Season 1-3)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 19)
  • The Wizard Of Paws (Season 1)

Friday, Sept. 10

  • Far Away From Raven’s Home
  • Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
  • Pixar Sparkshorts: Twenty Something

Wednesday, Sept. 15

  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 1, Episode 8
  • Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 1, Episode 2
  • Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Episode 9
  • What If... Season 1, Episode 6
  • Ready For Preschool (Season 2)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 16)
  • Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 4)
  • Unknown Waters With Jeremy Wade (Season 1)

Friday, Sept. 17

  • Confessions Of A Shopaholic
  • Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
  • Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
  • Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
  • Jade Eyed Leopard
  • Pixar Sparkshorts: Nona

Wednesday, Sept. 22

  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 1, Episode 9
  • Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 1, Episode 3
  • Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Episode 10
  • What If... Season 1, Episode 7
  • Dog: Impossible (Season 2)
  • Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Season 1)
  • Star Wars: Visions (Season 1)

Friday, Sept. 24

  • Spooky Buddies
  • The Fault In Our Stars
  • Pixar Sparkshorts: A Spark Story

Wednesday, Sept. 29

  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 1, Episode 10
  • Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 1, Episode 4
  • Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Episode 11
  • What If... Season 1, Episode 8
  • Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (Season 1)
  • Muppet Babies (Season 3)
  • Ready For Preschool (Season 1)
  • Vampirina (Season 3)
  • Great Barrier Reef (Season 1)
  • The Hatcher Family Dairy (Season 1)

