Here’s What’s Coming To Disney+ In September 2021
Catch me watching Confessions of a Shopaholic on repeat.
After a summer of Premier Access simultaneous debuts in theaters and streaming, Disney's theatrical releases will go back to theater-only this September. But fans of Disney+ shouldn't fret; the streaming service still has a ton of new content arriving in time for fall. Let's run down what's coming to Disney+ in September 2021.
Notably, Lucasfilm will add a new animated series, Star Wars: Visions, to the lineup. The anime-inspired cartoon is a unique style of Star Wars story and an excellent companion to Marvel's current cartoon series, What If..., as it is also an anthology. And although Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will only be available in theaters, Disney+ will still have the Marvel Legends companion episodes preceding its arrival.
In the new series category, Disney+'s big new release is Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., an updated remake of the beloved medical drama Doogie Howser M.D., starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee. Also coming to Dinsey+ this month: Magic Bake-Off, proving that cooking competitions aren't just for Netflix this fall.
And finally, as always, Disney+ has a few old favorites arriving along the way. Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides will be joining the other Pirates installments on Disney+ this month. And the Isla Fisher cult hit, Confessions of a Shopaholic, will also turn up in September, just in time to remind everyone the holiday shopping season is just around the corner.
Here’s everything Disney+ has lined up for September 2021:
Wednesday, Sept. 1
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog Season 1 Finale
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 1, Episode 6
- Marvel Studios Legends: Episode 13
- Monsters At Work: Season 1 Finale
- Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Episode 7
- What If... Season 1, Episode 4
- Alaska Animal Rescue (Season 2)
- The Chicken Squad (Season 1)
- Dug Days (Season 1)
Thursday, Sept. 2
- Behind The Scenes Of Growing Up Animal
Friday, Sept. 3
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles
- Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
- Tomorrowland
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Wednesday, Sept. 8
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 1, Episode 7
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 1 Premiere
- Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Episode 8
- What If... Season 1, Episode 5
- Mira, Royal Detective (Season 2)
- Disney’s Pepper Ann (Season 1-3)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 19)
- The Wizard Of Paws (Season 1)
Friday, Sept. 10
- Far Away From Raven’s Home
- Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Pixar Sparkshorts: Twenty Something
Wednesday, Sept. 15
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 1, Episode 8
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 1, Episode 2
- Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Episode 9
- What If... Season 1, Episode 6
- Ready For Preschool (Season 2)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 16)
- Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 4)
- Unknown Waters With Jeremy Wade (Season 1)
Friday, Sept. 17
- Confessions Of A Shopaholic
- Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
- Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
- Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
- Jade Eyed Leopard
- Pixar Sparkshorts: Nona
Wednesday, Sept. 22
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 1, Episode 9
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 1, Episode 3
- Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Episode 10
- What If... Season 1, Episode 7
- Dog: Impossible (Season 2)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Season 1)
- Star Wars: Visions (Season 1)
Friday, Sept. 24
- Spooky Buddies
- The Fault In Our Stars
- Pixar Sparkshorts: A Spark Story
Wednesday, Sept. 29
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 1, Episode 10
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 1, Episode 4
- Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Episode 11
- What If... Season 1, Episode 8
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (Season 1)
- Muppet Babies (Season 3)
- Ready For Preschool (Season 1)
- Vampirina (Season 3)
- Great Barrier Reef (Season 1)
- The Hatcher Family Dairy (Season 1)
