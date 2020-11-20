These 12 Movies On Disney+ Will Bring Some Extra Magic To Your Thanksgiving

Nothing says Turkey Day like grabbing some stuffing and pie, cozying up on the couch with loved ones, and trying to figure out what everyone can agree to stream. Fortunately, there are plenty of movies on Disney+ to watch on Thanksgiving while you digest. For those looking to get into the mood as the holidays come bearing down, the House of Mouse has lots of options that everyone can agree on.

While this year promises at least a few new holiday-themed shows, like Hawkeye and Olaf Presents, viewers shouldn't forget the streaming service's movie collection in a rush to watch the big Wednesday premieres. Although most of Disney+'s big titles relate to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, the streaming service has a collection that extends far beyond those two franchises. For example, Disney+ has films from both the Wonderful World of Disney and the 20th Century libraries, and there is family-friendly fare of all types to watch over the holidays. Some of them are Christmas classics, while others are merely heartwarming tales. Either way, they're fun for the whole fam.

No matter what you end up watching, any of these movies are sure to make the beginning of the holidays a little more magical.

01 The Sound of Music This beloved musical is on TV pretty much every year during the holiday season, and for a good reason. With its classic songs and unforgettable true story, it's easy to see why The Sound of Music with its Julie Andrews-led cast is a classic.

02 Soul Pixar's Soul was the Christmas Day release for 2020, and it wasn't an accident of fate but a deliberate heartwarming story for the holidays. Though the story isn't strictly meant as holiday fare, its tale of a music teacher who dies just as his big break comes has those Christmas Carol vibes and tearjerker moments that will remind you that life is precious.

03 The Princess Bride One of the best parts of gathering for the holidays is recounting memorable stories to loved ones, and that's precisely what the grandfather in The Princess Bride does when he tells the tale of Princess Buttercup to his sick grandson. From "Inconceivable!" to "As you wish," good luck predicting which iconic line your viewing party will end up quoting the most.

04 Hamilton Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash-hit musical has been a pop culture touchstone since it opened on Broadway in 2015, and now everyone has the chance to watch the historical hip-hop epic from the comfort of their own homes. Hamilton reimagines often-whitewashed American history with talented actors of color, making it a great viewing option for the often-whitewashed holiday of Thanksgiving.

05 The Chronicles of Narnia The Pevensies are some of the most iconic fictional siblings around, and watching them venture into the wintry fantasy world of Narnia is bound to get you ready for the splendor of the holidays. Plus, the characters have some seriously enviable winter outfits in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe and Prince Caspian that can give every member of the fam some style inspiration.

06 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Shang-Chi featured the first Asian superhero in the franchise's history. The film was a box office smash when it debuted in theaters in September and held steady at No. 1 for four weekends straight. Now, the film — and its family-oriented message — arrives on Disney+ on Nov. 12, just in time for the holidays.

07 The Muppets Christmas Carol One of the best of the themed Muppet movies from the 1990s era, The Muppets' retelling of Charles Dickens' seminal A Christmas Carol is a classic in its own right. From Kermit's Bob Cratchit to Michael Caine's take on Scrooge, this is a movie everyone can enjoy for the holidays.

08 Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella It took until 2021, but Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is finally on Disney+. The 1997 film was initially made for the Wonderful World of Disney TV movie collection and starred Brandy in the titular role, with Whoopi Goldberg as the queen and the late, great Whitney Houston as the fairy godmother. Though not strictly a holiday movie, this rags-to-riches princess story is a fairy tale fit for the whole family.

09 Onward Chris Pratt and Tom Holland play elf brothers who cast a spell to spend one last day with their dad in the heartwarming Disney Pixar film Onward. It's a hilarious and moving exploration of remembering lost loved ones that's sure to make you hug your family members a little bit closer.

10 The Greatest Showman Although The Greatest Showman only premiered a few years ago, it feels destined to become a classic Disney musical. Hugh Jackman stars as real-life circus owner P.T. Barnum, who strives to create a jaw-dropping spectacle for everyone while making his wife and daughters proud. The film co-stars Disney fan-favorites Zendaya and Zac Efron as well.

11 Home Alone The film that put the Culkins on the map, Home Alone, is mainly remembered for starring Macaulay Culkin as the kid left alone to defend his house from burglars. But fans will also want to tune in for the classic performance of Catherine O'Hara as the mother desperate to get home to her son in time for Christmas.