Here's Everything Coming To Disney+ In May

If it’s May, it’s time for the Force to be with Disney. The House of Mouse adopted the fan-made holiday May the Fourth wholesale back in 2012 when it bought Lucasfilm and marks May 25 as the anniversary of the original Star Wars film debut. Disney+ has celebrated with new Star Wars offerings in May every year, and 2022 is no exception. However, that’s not all that’s coming to Disney+ in May 2022. There’s a whole lineup of shows and movies for fans.

The big May the Fourth Star Wars special is a behind-the-scenes making-of documentary. Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett is the third installment of these looks at Disney+’s Star Wars series, including roundtables with everyone involved. However, the big release for the month is the Disney+ original series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The show will reunite the franchise’s two big stars from the prequel series: Ewan McGregor as the titular character and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

But Obi-Wan Kenobi is not arriving until the end of the month. Before that, Marvel will finish out the limited series Moon Knight and release the next installment of Marvel’s Assembled, “The Making of Moon Night,” which is the other big “making-of” behind-the-scenes special this month.

On top of that, the delayed Sneakerella movie is finally coming, as is the new Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers and We Feed People, Ron Howard’s new documentary featuring chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, who travel to war-torn country and disasters zones with a mission to make sure everybody can eat.

Here’s a full rundown of everything coming to Disney+ in May 2022.

Wednesday, May 4

Moon Knight: Series Finale

Life Below Zero (Season 18)

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett

Wednesday, May 11

Assembled: The Making of Moon Night

Just Like Me (Seasons 1-2)

Mira, Royal Detective (Season 2)

Something Bit Me! (Season 1)

The Chicken Squad (Season 1)

The Wizard of Paws (Season 2)

The Quest

Friday, May 13

Sneakerella

Wednesday, May 18

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, Part 2)

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (Season 1, Part 2)

Secrets of the Zoo (Season 5)

Friday, May 20

Shook

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Friday, May 27