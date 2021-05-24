BRB, Screaming Over Disney+'s June Lineup

Disney+ has been revving up in 2021, with brand new Marvel series coming out nearly every month alongside other original and movies. As fans head into summer, June will be no exception. Let’s run down everything coming to Disney+ in June 2021.

June has two major releases: Loki and Luca. But although their names may be similar, do not get these two confused. Marvel’s Loki, which arrives on Wednesday, June 9, is the third series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring one of the big-screen characters in his own adventure. As fans may recall, Loki accidentally escaped in Avengers: Endgame with the tesseract, leaving no known forwarding address. Marvel will correct that oversight with a series that explores just how much havoc one chaos god with a time travel device can wreak and just how much work it will be to put it all back.

Pixar’s Luca is not a time travel romp, nor does it star any gods, chaos, or otherwise. Instead, it’s a story of two young boys, Luca and Antonio, trying to hide the fact that they are monsters from a kingdom underseas. Much like Pixar’s Soul, the movie was initially planned as a big-screen Pixar feature that Disney moved to Disney+. Also like Soul, it will (thankfully) not be on the Premier access tier, but rather will be watchable for all subscribers upon release.

Also of note: Loki’s arrival inaugurates Disney+’s first Wednesday debut, but it’s not the only show that’s moving release dates from Fridays. Starting in June, Disney+ also will begin streaming the new Gordon Ramsay show from National Geographic the day after it airs on cable, creating a new Monday weekly debut.

And finally, June 4 marks 90 days since Raya and the Last Dragon debuted on Premier Access. As previously announced, it will now move to regular streaming starting on that date along with its Pixar short, Us Again.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in June 2021:

Tuesday, June 1

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 3, Episode 1

Friday, June 4

Big Shot: Season 1, Episode 8

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, Episode 4

Marvel Studios Legends: Episodes 7-8 (“Loki,” “The Tesseract”)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, Episode 5

Amphibia (Season 2)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Muppet Babies (Season 3)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Regular Streaming Debut)

Us Again (Regular Streaming Debut)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Monday, June 7

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 3, Episode 2

Wednesday, June 9

Loki: Season 1, Episode 1

Friday, June 11

Big Shot: Season 1, Episode 9

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, Episode 5

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, Episode 6

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4)

The Happiest Millionaire

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 18)

Zenimation (Season 2)

Monday, June 14

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3, Episode 3

Wednesday, June 16

Loki: Season 1, Episode 2

Friday, June 18

Big Shot: Season 1 Finale

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, Episode 6

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, Episode 7

Dino Ranch (Season 1)

Just Roll With It (Season 2)

Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 3)

Luca

Monday, June 21

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 3, Episode 4

Wednesday, June 23

Loki: Season 1, Episode 3

Disney

Friday, June 25

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, Episode 7

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, Episode 8

Bunk’d (Season 4)

PJ Masks (Season 4)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Season 6)

When Sharks Attack (Seasons 1-6)

Wolfgang

Monday, June 28

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 3, Episode 5

Wednesday, June 30