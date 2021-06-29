An Iconic Summertime Movie Is Coming To Disney+ In July

Summer is here, and with it, blockbuster season is slowly creeping back into theaters. But for those who aren’t quite ready for the multiplex yet, there’s still plenty of streaming options for movies, especially on Disney+. The coming July slate is a mix of a little bit of everything, from big tentpole films like Black Widow to star-studded theme park ride movies like Jungle Cruise, mixed with classic childhood fare like The Sandlot. Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ in July 2021 for summer-packed fun.

But while Disney+ movie slate is the headliner this month, its TV schedule is also packed to the gills. More importantly, for those who treat streaming debuts like appointment television, it’s moving things around. The streaming service initially followed the model established by Netflix, with new episodes and films arriving on Fridays at 3 a.m. ET every week. But the success of Loki on Wednesdays has changed the game.

The big films will still keep turning up come Friday mornings. For example, both The Sandlot and its sequel will debut on July 2, just in time for Independence Day weekend. Black Widow lands on the Premier Access tier one week later, on July 9. But Disney+ TV series will now debut on Wednesdays from here on out, starring with the first Pixar TV series, Monsters at Work, debuting on July 7. (Please note, TV shows already in progress, like High School Musical: TMTS, will continue to drop on Fridays.)

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in July 2021.

Friday, July 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, Episode 8

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, Episode 10

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 1, Episode 3

Breaking Bobby Bones (Season 1)

Mickey Mouse’s Mixed-Up Adventures (Season 1)

Raven’s Home (Season 4)

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

Monday, July 5

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 3, Episode 6

Wednesday, July 7

Marvel Studios Legends: Black Widow

Monsters at Work Season 1, Episode 1

Loki Season 1, Episode 5

Friday, July 9

Black Widow (Disney+ Premier Access)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, Episode 9

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, Episode 11

The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1, Episode 4

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 1)

Flicka

The Miraculous World: Shanghai

Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (Killer Whale vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (Season 7)

World’s Biggest Bullshark

Monday, July 12

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 3, Episode 7

Wednesday, July 14

Monsters at Work: Season 1, Episode 2

Loki: Season 1 Finale

Friday, July 16

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, Episode 10

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, Episode 12

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 1, Episode 5

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends: Shorts (Season 1)

Shark Attack Files (Season 1)

When Sharks Attack (Season 7)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

World’s Deadliest Sharks

Monday, July 19

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 3 Finale

Wednesday, July 21

Assembled: The Making of Loki

Behind the Attraction (Season 1)

Monsters at Work: Season 1, Episode 3

Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Episode 1

Friday, July 23

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, Episode 11

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, Episode 13

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 1, Episode 6

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)

Shark Attack Files (Season 1)

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Playing With Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story

Stuntman

Walking With Dinosaurs

Wednesday, July 28

Monsters at Work: Season 1, Episode 4

Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Episode 2

Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts (Season 1)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Batch 2)

Friday, July 30