An Iconic Summertime Movie Is Coming To Disney+ In July
My childhood!
Summer is here, and with it, blockbuster season is slowly creeping back into theaters. But for those who aren’t quite ready for the multiplex yet, there’s still plenty of streaming options for movies, especially on Disney+. The coming July slate is a mix of a little bit of everything, from big tentpole films like Black Widow to star-studded theme park ride movies like Jungle Cruise, mixed with classic childhood fare like The Sandlot. Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ in July 2021 for summer-packed fun.
But while Disney+ movie slate is the headliner this month, its TV schedule is also packed to the gills. More importantly, for those who treat streaming debuts like appointment television, it’s moving things around. The streaming service initially followed the model established by Netflix, with new episodes and films arriving on Fridays at 3 a.m. ET every week. But the success of Loki on Wednesdays has changed the game.
The big films will still keep turning up come Friday mornings. For example, both The Sandlot and its sequel will debut on July 2, just in time for Independence Day weekend. Black Widow lands on the Premier Access tier one week later, on July 9. But Disney+ TV series will now debut on Wednesdays from here on out, starring with the first Pixar TV series, Monsters at Work, debuting on July 7. (Please note, TV shows already in progress, like High School Musical: TMTS, will continue to drop on Fridays.)
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in July 2021.
Friday, July 2
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, Episode 8
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, Episode 10
- The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 1, Episode 3
- Breaking Bobby Bones (Season 1)
- Mickey Mouse’s Mixed-Up Adventures (Season 1)
- Raven’s Home (Season 4)
- The Sandlot
- The Sandlot 2
Monday, July 5
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 3, Episode 6
Wednesday, July 7
- Marvel Studios Legends: Black Widow
- Monsters at Work Season 1, Episode 1
- Loki Season 1, Episode 5
Friday, July 9
- Black Widow (Disney+ Premier Access)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, Episode 9
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, Episode 11
- The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1, Episode 4
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 1)
- Flicka
- The Miraculous World: Shanghai
- Legend Of Ladydragon
- Orca Vs. Great White (Killer Whale vs. Shark)
- Rogue Shark (Rogue Jaws)
- Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
- When Sharks Attack (Season 7)
- World’s Biggest Bullshark
Monday, July 12
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 3, Episode 7
Wednesday, July 14
- Monsters at Work: Season 1, Episode 2
- Loki: Season 1 Finale
Friday, July 16
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, Episode 10
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, Episode 12
- The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 1, Episode 5
- The Croc That Ate Jaws
- Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends: Shorts (Season 1)
- Shark Attack Files (Season 1)
- When Sharks Attack (Season 7)
- Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
- Shark Gangs
- We Bought A Zoo
- World’s Deadliest Sharks
Monday, July 19
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 3 Finale
Wednesday, July 21
- Assembled: The Making of Loki
- Behind the Attraction (Season 1)
- Monsters at Work: Season 1, Episode 3
- Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Episode 1
Friday, July 23
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, Episode 11
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, Episode 13
- The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 1, Episode 6
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)
- Shark Attack Files (Season 1)
- Ice Age: The Meltdown
- Playing With Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story
- Stuntman
- Walking With Dinosaurs
Wednesday, July 28
- Monsters at Work: Season 1, Episode 4
- Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Episode 2
- Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts (Season 1)
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Batch 2)
Friday, July 30
- Jungle Cruise (Disney+ Premier Access)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2 Finale
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, Episode 14
- The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 1, Episode 6
- T.O.T.S. (Season 2)
- Sydney To The Max (Season 3)
- Garfield
- Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover