January 2022 marks the third year of Disney+’s existence, and the first in which the content stream will even out. The streaming service’s first year was hobbled by the Hollywood shutdowns of 2020; its second year was crammed full of extra Marvel shows and delayed seasons of other properties that should have arrived in the previous year. But with content now more spaced out, 2023 should start looking like Disney originally intended. So, here’s what’s coming to Disney+ in January 2022, including titles old and new.

Notably, Disney+’s January is one that doesn’t have a plethora of titles landing all at once, or crowded Wednesdays full of shows competing for fans’ attention. Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett will debut at the tail end of December and run through January with new installments. Marvel’s Eternals will finish its theatrical run and land on streaming mid-month. And a few older movies will also find their way to the service, including things like X-Men: First Class and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days.

Meanwhile, the trailer for 2022 as a whole is out on Disney+’s YouTube, with glimpses of what’s to come throughout the year, including Marvel series Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk, and films like Sneakerella and Hocus Pocus 2.

Here's everything coming to Disney+ in January 2022.

Saturday, Jan. 1

X-Men: First Class

Wednesday, Jan. 5

The Book Of Boba Fett: “Chapter 2"

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 4)

Friday, Jan. 7

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Like Mike

Like Mike 2

The Sandlot

Wednesday Jan. 12

The Book Of Boba Fett: “Chapter 3"

Eternals

Friday Jan. 14

Betty White Goes Wild!

Catch That Kid

Wednesday Jan. 19

Assembled: The Making Of Hawkeye

The Book Of Boba Fett: “Chapter 4"

Vets On The Beach (Season 1-2)

The World According To Jeff Goldblum: Season 2, Batch 2

Wednesday Jan. 26

The Book Of Boba Fett: “Chapter 5"

Random Rings (Season 1-2)

Friday, Jan. 28