Disney+’s 2022 actually began just before the turn of the new year with the debut of Lucasfilm’s second live-action series, The Book of Boba Fett. It won’t be until March until the next Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Moon Knight, debuts on the service. However, that doesn’t mean this will be a quiet month for the streaming service. In fact, what’s coming to Disney+ in February 2022 is loud and proud.

The big February debut is the return of one of the Disney Channel’s most successful animated series, The Proud Family. It’s been 17 years since the original series ended, but the family is still going, and the cast is all returning for the sequel: The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

It’s not the only debut for February. There’s a brand new show that is a spinoff of the beloved Disney children’s classic Alice in Wonderland, called Alice’s Wonderland Cafe. Plus, Marvel Studios’ behind-the-scenes series, Assembled, is releasing a couple of new episodes looking at the making of Hawkeye and Eternals.

In movies coming to streaming, the hit film Free Guy will be making its Disney+ debut for those who did not see it in theaters. There are a few classic Disney-owned movies headed to the service as well, including Never Been Kissed and Snow Dogs. And not to end on a downer note, but fans who had been looking forward to Sneakerella may wonder why it’s not on the list. The film was originally announced for February, but has been delayed until May.

Here's everything that's coming to Disney+ in February 2022.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

The Book Of Boba Fett: “Chapter 6”

The Chicken Squad: Season 1, Episodes 1-4

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

Friday Feb. 4

Never Been Kissed

Torn

Snow Dogs

Wednesday Feb. 9

Assembled: “The Making of Hawkeye: Part 2”

The Book Of Boba Fett: “Chapter 7” Series Finale

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Season 1, Episodes 1-6

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Assembled – The Making of Eternals

Friday, Feb. 18

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse Season 2 Winter Special

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Free Guy

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season Premiere

Friday, Feb. 25