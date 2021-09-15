When The Proud Family first debuted on the Disney Channel in 2001, it marked a new era for the family-friendly cable station. Initially developed for Disney’s One Saturday Morning on ABC, it wound up getting snapped up by the Disney Channel instead, where it was the first animated original series for the network. Fans ended up loving the misadventures of teenager Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and her eccentric family, and it’s become a classic Disney series. In 2020, Disney+ announced a reboot of The Proud Family was in the works, titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and fans were thrilled.

Louder and Prouder will pick up where the original series left off, with most of the original cast returning in the roles they made famous. The new series will be executive produced by Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, who were the heads of the original The Proud Family. This all but guarantees to fans that the revival will stick to what made the original series so special.

But true to the Louder and Prouder name, the new series will also be stuffed with guest star appearances and celebrities from all over television.

Here’s a rundown of everything fans need to know so far about the series.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Trailer

The original The Proud Family first debuted on the Disney Channel on Sept. 15, 2001. On Sept. 15, 2021, twenty years to the day since the show’s premiere, Disney+ released the first look at the rebooted version of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The featurette included cast members from the original series and the reboot talking about the original series and how much seeing a Black family on the Disney Channel mattered. it also revealed a few things about the new series and how the story will continue.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Cast

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kyla Pratt will return to the new series reprising her role as Penny Proud. Tommy Davidson and Paula Jai Parker return as her parents, Oscar and Trudy; JoMarie Payton also returns as Suga Mama, while Cedric the Entertainer plays Uncle Bobby.

Other returning cast members include Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, and Marcus T. Paulk as Penny's classmate Myron.

In the stable of new cast members announced early on, Keke Palmer will play Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter appears as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, Zachary Quinto plays Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, and EJ Johnson will be Michael Collins. Additional recurring characters include Asante Blackk as Penny's boyfriend Kareem and rapper Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Maya's gamer brother Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins.

Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty Images

But it’s the guest stars who will catch the most attention. The list is extensive: There are pop stars like Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, and Leslie Odom Jr. Comedians include Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, and Marsai Martin. Actors include Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Eva Longoria, and Jane Lynch. Then there are other celebrities like Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Holly Robinson Peete, and Al Roker. Plus, there are influencers like Bretman Rock and Olympic gymnasts Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, and Dominique Dawes.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Release Date

Disney+ has not yet announced a release date for the show. However, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in 2022.