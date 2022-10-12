Glee may have seemed to be all carefree singing and dancing, but behind the scenes, the show was much darker than anyone would have expected. Nowadays, Fox’s musical comedy carries a grim aura whenever it’s mentioned, with many fans and non-fans alike joking that the series must have been cursed. From ill-fated cast members to accusations of a hostile environment on set, Glee has produced nearly as many controversies as it has questionable song covers, and a new documentary is finally going to dive deep into the show’s dark underbelly. If you’ve been waiting for this exposé, here are all the details about Discovery+’s Glee documentary.

The title Glee has become pretty ironic in the years since the musical series debuted back in 2009. In the decade-plus since the upbeat but off-kilter comedy premiered, countless scandals and tragedies have befallen the main cast, resulting in speculation of a Glee curse. According to Deadline, Discovery+’s as-of-yet-untitled documentary will turn the focus on this behind-the-scenes drama, as various cast and crew members will lift the curtain on the highs and lows of making the show from 2009 to 2015. The three-part docuseries will reportedly focus in particular on the series’ highly publicized controversies and tragedies over the years.

The new doc has no shortage of dark stories to explore. Series star Cory Monteith died of an accidental overdose in 2013 midway through the show’s run. Shortly after the series ended in 2015, Mark Salling was arrested for possession of child pornography, and he took his own life three years later after pleading guilty to the charges. Most recently, Naya Rivera drowned in a California lake in the summer of 2020.

On top of the cast deaths, Glee’s set also became a lightning rod of controversy after several cast members accused star Lea Michele of bullying and racist insults in 2020. “You told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘sh*t in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions,” co-star Samantha Ware tweeted at Michele in 2020. Other Black cast members including Amber Riley, Alex Newell, and Dabier Snell have implied Ware’s comment was just the tip of the iceberg regarding Michele’s behavior on set.

Fox

The new project was only recently announced, so anxious Gleeks will have to stay tuned to get the full story.

Discovery+’s Glee Documentary Predicted Trailer Release

The team behind the upcoming Glee doc is pretty well-known for its quick turnaround. Their most recent release, the Armie Hammer exposé House of Hammer, was released toward the end of 2022, only about a year after abuse allegations against the actor came to public attention. A first-look at this Glee doc will likely arrive within a matter of months.

Discovery+’s Glee Documentary Predicted Release Date

Discovery+ has yet to reveal a release date for the doc, but it will most likely be available to stream sometime in 2023.