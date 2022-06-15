Stranger Things Fans Are Clinging To This 1 Quote As Proof Steve Won't Die

Stranger Things is making fans wait for the finale of Season 4, and in this brief limbo period, everyone is concerned about one character: Steve Harrington. Though he began the series as a conceited bully, Steve slowly grew to become one of the most fan-beloved characters in the show after he embraced his protective, fatherly instincts to help out the Hawkins gang. Sadly, his fate seemed grim at the end of the first part of Stranger Things 4, but fans are clinging to an old quote from one of the show’s executive producers as a ray of hope that Steve may survive the Stranger Things 4 finale.

Ever since Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 dropped on May 27, the internet has been abuzz with a grim theory that Steve will likely die in the final two episodes, which are going to drop on July 1. At the end of the first run of episodes, Steve was brutally mauled by bat-like creatures in the Upside Down, leaving him with a large stomach wound. Although he was able to carry on after the attack, Robin worried he may have contracted some Upside Down version of rabies, which fans think might be a very upsetting bit of foreshadowing.

Given Steve’s scary prospects, fans are clinging to any shred of hope that the fan-favorite character can somehow make it out of this season alive. In particular, an old quote about Steve being effectively immortal has gone viral. Back in 2018 when only two seasons of Stranger Things had aired, executive producer Shawn Levy made a bold claim about Steve’s future while speaking to TVLine: “Honestly, the day Steve Harrington dies is the day I walk off this show. I just can’t live in a world without Steve Harrington. And I think a lot of us feel that way.”

Fans of the show are hoping this quote, despite being four years old, still means that Steve isn’t going to get killed off. Unfortunately, though, the rest of that interview with Levy wasn’t so reassuring. After claiming that he couldn’t imagine the show without Steve, Levy flipped the script a bit by adding, “Steve is safe — at least for now.” Sadly, we’re well past the “for now” at this point.

More recently, creators The Duffer Brothers offered an even more foreboding glimpse into Steve’s role in the upcoming finale. On June 13, they told TVLine that fans are right to be worried about Steve’s fate. “It feels wrong to say ‘excited,’ but I’m excited that people are concerned [about Steve],” Ross Duffer said. “And they should be concerned going into the final two episodes [of Season 4] — for everybody.”

The final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 will arrive on Netflix on July 1.