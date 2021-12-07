Wait, Did Peter Really Serve Will With A Lawsuit During The "Men Tell All"?

Just when you thought you’d seen it all on The Bachelorette, the Dec. 6 episode really turned up the heat... with pizza, of all things. To kick off an evening of dramatic recaps and grown men arguing, viewers were treated with what might possibly be the strangest throwdown of the franchise thus far: someone getting served with legal papers over defamation. If you’re wondering whether Peter Izzo actually sued Will Urena during The Bachelorette’s Dec. 6 “Men Tell All Episode,” you’re in good company. Elite Daily reached out to Peter, Will, and reps for ABC for comment on the bizarre moment, but didn’t hear back by time of publication. So, as viewers everywhere try to figure out what really went down, here’s what we know.

It was pretty obvious going into the special both men were ready to “clear the air.” And by that, I mean argue in circles about the drama that went down during the season. In case you blocked out the whole ordeal, it all started during the Oct. 26 episode when Will called Peter a narcissist during a group date. During a group date the following week, the duo beat each other up pretty aggressively during a fighting match competition. It didn’t help that Will won the date and was given a Very Special bomber jacket. It’s this jacket that might have landed Will a lawsuit.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Basically, after Will won the jacket during the group date, Peter decided to throw it in the pool because he didn’t feel like his competitor deserved such an honor. Will then cried and fished his jacket out of the pool is one of the strangest-saddest-hilarious clips of the season. The worst part is, Will got eliminated that episode, with Peter getting sent home the following week during the Nov. 9 episode.

The thing is, even though the guys were cut loose long before the “Men Tell All’ special, it’s pretty clear there were still lots of hard feelings there. During the special, Peter accused Will of creating fake reviews of his pizzeria (which Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe read aloud), while Will accused Peter’s sister of sliding in his DMs. As if that wasn’t enough, the whole incident was concluded with an angry-looking guy storming on-stage and telling Will he’d been served.

