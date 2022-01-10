This Euphoria Promo Reveals Nate's Fate After The Season 2 Premiere

After an unexpectedly long hiatus, Euphoria is finally back, and the trippy teen drama didn’t pull any punches in its twist-filled Season 2 premiere. Most of the Jan. 9 premiere took place at a chaotic house party, mirroring the show’s series premiere back in 2019, and just like that first episode, this one also ended with a jaw-dropping moment. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t watched Euphoria Season 2, Episode 1, “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door.” The brutal confrontation capping off the Euphoria Season 2 premiere probably had viewers wondering if this was the end for Nate, but they quickly got answers in the Season 2, Episode 2 promo.

The final scene of the Season 2 premiere had a lot of fans cheering, as Nate finally got what was coming to him, and at the hands of everyone’s fave character Fez, no less. In Season 1, Fez vowed revenge on Nate after finding out Nate reported him to the police for his dealing. His moment finally came at the New Year’s Eve party, where Fez smashed a bottle over Nate’s head and proceeded to beat him so badly it looked almost deadly.

The episode ended before viewers could learn what became of Nate after that nasty beating, but the promo teaser for the rest of Season 2 revealed he survived... but just barely. The clip opens with Nate waking up in a hospital bed with an extremely bruised and bloodied face, and other shots from the promo show him being wheeled down a hospital hallway in a wheelchair. It doesn’t look like the injury will remain too serious for long, though. A few other quick shots in the trailer show Nate walking around town looking just like his old self.

Nate is only in the promo for a few seconds — the bulk of the teaser foreshadows some serious drama for Rue as she struggles with her relapse. It also looks like there will be a bit of a love triangle between Rue, Jules, and newbie Elliot, and Cassie will be undergoing a major identity crisis.

New episodes of Euphoria air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.