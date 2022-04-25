Fans Are Convinced Jason Faked An Entire Phone Call On Selling Sunset

Everyone knows reality TV isn’t totally real. Producers help craft all kinds of drama and the casts always have to make sure they’re playing to the cameras. So it’s usually no surprise when audiences realize that some details on their favorite reality shows are fabricated. But there’s one possibly fake moment in Season 5 of Selling Sunset that fans can’t handle. It looks like Jason Oppenheim may have faked an entire phone call in the new season of the Netflix reality series.

In Season 5, Episode 7, “It's Getting Personal,” there’s a scene where Jason gets on the phone to talk to a client about an offer on a property. Everything seems to go as you’d expect... except for the fact that during the scene, Jason holds his phone to his ear and has his camera app open on his screen. Some eagle-eyed fans on Twitter noticed the camera app open on Jason’s phone while he — supposedly — talks on the phone. One fan called him out, writing, “Not Jason Oppenheim getting up to make a call with his camera.” Other fans were inspired by Jason’s confident move and wrote on Twitter, “Not Jason Oppenheim getting up to make a call with his camera.”

There is a chance the phone call wasn’t a total fake. Some other fans pointed out the fact that sometimes a person’s face or fingers accidentally open other apps while they’re on the phone, or that you don’t even have to be in the phone app when you answer a call. Whether or not the call was faked, Jason probably hasn’t watched the phone call scene himself. Season 5 also chronicles his short-lived but intense relationship with Chrishell Stause, and Jason told People he was going to have a hard time watching this season back.

“It's almost like if you got a divorce and had to watch your wedding video," Jason said. "Why would you want to do that? This has not been an easy breakup for me at all — my most difficult for sure — and I'm still processing. So to have to go through this when I'm already having a difficult time is not something I'm looking forward to.”

Selling Sunset Season 5 is streaming on Netflix.