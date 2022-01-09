Demi Lovato Just Got A Giant Spider Tattoo On Their Head

Demi Lovato debuted some new ink on Saturday, and naturally, it’s getting plenty of buzz on the internet. That’s because Demi Lovato’s spider head tattoo is massive, taking up a huge portion of their freshly shaved head. The tat is inspired by Native American mythology, and clearly has a lot of importance for the superstar. Of course, Lovato shared the story behind their latest tattoo on social media after posting some pics showing off the design.

Lovato shared videos and pics of their spider head tattoo in a series of IG Stories on Jan. 8, and the new ink is seriously fierce. Lovato’s spider tattoo, which was done by tattoo artist Dr. Woo, is featured on the left side of their head — which was freshly shaved at the end of 2021. “By @_dr_woo_. Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease," Lovato joked in a video showing off the tattoo.

Lovato also explained the inspo behind the new tattoo: the Grandmother Spider, a figure in Native American mythology. In an IG Story following the tattoo pics, Lovato posted a quote from the book Grandmother Spider Brings the Sun: A Cherokee Story by Geri Keams. “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things," the quote reads. "She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world."

Lovato certainly isn’t a stranger to getting inked — the singer showed off another tattoo by Dr. Woo in August 2021 with lyrics from Beautiful Chorus’ song “Infinite Universe.” The lyrics Lovato had tattooed read, “Love will live forever in the infinite universe,” and feature drawn-on stars and a little sketch of Saturn around them. They also had a small, crescent moon tattooed on their middle finger. Lovato opened up about the significance of the tune in an August 2021 Instagram Story video, saying, “The song that represents [being] 28 for me would have to be 'Infinite Universe' by Beautiful Chorus.”

With their rockin’ new spider head tattoo, Lovato is certainly taking their ink to the next level in 2022, and fans are lovin’ it.