Here's The Meaning Behind Demi Lovato's Huge New Hand Tattoo

In true Leo fashion, Demi Lovato decided to celebrate their birthday with a very eye-catching new tattoo. The design isn’t necessarily too involved, but it practically takes up their entire hand. The singer’s no stranger to getting inked (they have countless tattoos already), but this latest piece has an especially beautiful meaning behind it.

With lyrics written in a large font that looks like someone just wrote it onto the back of their hand, Lovato’s new tattoo was inspired by Beautiful Chorus’ song “Infinite Universe.” The lyrics Lovato had tattooed read, “Love will live forever in the infinite universe,” and are surrounded by drawn-on stars and a little sketch of Saturn. They also had a small, crescent moon tattooed on their middle finger. “Thank you Dr. Woo for making exactly what I asked for,” Lovato wrote over a video of the tattoo they posted on Instagram. “It’s perfect!”

“Infinite Universe” is all about how, even when nothing makes sense and life seems meaningless, love is still always there for you. “The song that represents [being] 28 for me would have to be 'Infinite Universe' by Beautiful Chorus,” Lovato recently said in an Instagram Story video. Now that they’re celebrating turning 29, it seems only right to pay homage to their past self and experiences with this new tattoo. Not to mention, it’s a beautiful reminder that even down in the emotional trenches, Lovato will always have love.

This certainly isn’t the first of Lovato’s tattoos that’s entrenched in deeper meaning. In February 2020, the “Confident” singer shared the story behind another recent tattoo they got at the time. “We created a combination of images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having,” she posted about the Alex Aureo design. “Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3 pure, angelic doves (the Holy Trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding.” Lovato’s ability to find artistic ways to convey their inner emotions is beautiful and inspiring. As for this most recent glimpse into Lovato’s headspace, you can get a closer look at it below.