Demi Brought Out Ashlee Simpson To Duet This Aughts Classic

Demi Lovato’s latest concert featured a very special guest. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the “Skin of My Teeth” singer, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, performed at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Toward the middle of their show, they surprised fans by bringing out fellow pop-rock queen Ashlee Simpson to perform a mashup of their single “La La Land” and and Simpson’s “La La.” Let me tell you, this was the collaboration I never knew I needed.

Lovato kicked off the North American leg of their Holy Fvck tour on Sept. 22., in support of their eighth studio album of the same name. On tour, Lovato has interspersed new music with well-known singles from each of her many iconic eras. “La La Land” is one of her earliest and most loved singles, released in 2008.

As she was about to begin the singing the second chorus, Lovato introduced Simpson on stage. Simpson performed her 2004 single “La La” with Lovato joining in. According to Rolling Stone, the performance marked Simpson’s first time back on stage in more than three years.

Before Simpson left the stage, she and Lovato hugged and told each other “I love you.” Lovato then began performing her hit single “Don’t Forget,” and that’s when they complimented Simpson by saying, “How great was that? That was so great.”

Simpson actually teased the performance shortly before the concert. “LA! I’ve got a surprise for you tonight!” she tweeted.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Simpson last dropped solo music in 2012 with the release of her single “Bat for a Heart.” She then went on hiatus for six years before she dropped the single “I Do” in September 2018 as part of the music duo Ashlee + Evan with her husband, Evan Ross. After the couple came out with their debut EP, Ashlee + Evan, in October 2018, they embarked on a tour that following year.

While Simpson hasn’t released new music since then, here’s hoping her performance with Lovato will inspire her to go back to the studio. Her 2004 debut album Autobiography stays being iconic.