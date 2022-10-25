Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Reportedly Engaged

Celebratory roses are in order! After three years together, Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are reportedly engaged. According to People, on Oct. 25, a source claimed the duo went engagement-ring-official, and Unglert himself hinted that an engagement was coming on an Oct. 23 episode of his podcast Help! I Suck At Dating — despite losing the original ring in his “junk drawer.”

During the podcast, Unglert explained that he lost the diamond ring, which threw his proposal plans for a loop. Apparently, the 4.5-carat emerald-cut ring he initially planned to use to pop the question went missing. "It might be in the garage somewhere but yeah, moral of the story is don't put your engagement rings in the junk drawer," he explained. "So I did have to go out and buy a placeholder ring for now, but it's not quite as nice as the first one was." Ouch.

Despite the lost ring, Unglert explained that he still planned on proposing soon. "It'll happen by the time this podcast airs," Unglert told his co-host Jared Haibon. "Maybe. Maybe the day after it airs." Nothing like an October engagement!

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since the episode went live, neither Unglert nor Miller-Keyes have confirmed their reported new status. Though they haven’t made their engagement Instagram official, the couple has dropped a few hints about reaching that milestone.

In August, Miller-Keyes posted an Instagram Story that hinted at buying Unglert a truck. Per People, she said, “I spent the afternoon at Toyota picking up something special for Dean.” She added a caption, “If you listen to Help I Suck at Dating you know what this is."

So, um, why does Unglert’s ride matter? According to the outlet, Unglert said on Help I Suck at Dating: "I made a deal with her. I was like, 'I'll buy you a ring if you buy me a truck.'" I guess a deal’s a deal?

Here’s hoping Unglert and Miller-Keyes are really in it for the long haul. IMO, it’s about time we got a Bachelor success story.