Dead To Me's Season 3 Soundtrack Is So Nostalgic

Leave it to Jen and Judy to put together the perfect playlist for their last ride. Dead to Me’s third and final season brought an end to the BFFs’ twist-filled murder coverup, although you probably wouldn’t guess how grim and violent really is from the season’s cheery soundtrack. It may seem strange that all the songs on the Dead to Me Season 3 soundtrack sound like sunshine and rainbows, but the unexpectedly upbeat vibe actually kind of makes sense when you think about it.

One of the most surprising elements of Dead to Me’s final season is its music choices. Although Jen and Judy’s swan song is full of tragedy, heartbreak, and bloodshed, pretty much every needle drop is some sunny, happy-go-lucky throwback hit. It may initially seem incongruous to hear “Lovely Day” after Judy learns terrible, life-threatening news, or for the Beach Boys to start playing during a depressing heart-to-heart, but these selections are a nod to Jen and Judy’s method of survival. Sure, the two outlaws may be dealing with some serious, world-shattering stuff internally, but on the surface, they have become masters at keeping up appearances.

The final season’s soundtrack is predominantly comprised of upbeat throwback tracks, with some sprinkles of Jen’s love of death metal and Ben’s proclivity for country standards. Here’s the full list of songs featured in Dead to Me Season 3:

“In My Baby’s Arms” by The California Honeydrops

“Life Ain’t Worth Livin’” by Joyce Street

“Seasons in the Sun” by Terry Jacks

“Broken Wings” by Mr. Mister (performed by the Holy Harmonies)

“Le reveur (Der Traumer)” by Peggy Brown Singers

“The Thunder of Steel Clouds” by As Oceans

“I Fall To Pieces” by Patsy Cline

“Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Baby” by Barry White (performed by Yolanda at karaoke)

“Always on My Mind” by Willie Nelson (performed by Ben at karaoke)

“Mama Said” by The Shirelles

“Lovely Day” by Bill Withers

“Nowhere to Run” by Martha and the Vandellas

“Pet Sounds” by The Beach Boys

“The Glory of Love” by Peggy Lee

“Get Happy” by Judy Garland (performed by the Holy Harmonies)

The third and final season of Dead to Me is streaming on Netflix now.