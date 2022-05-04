We Finally Know When Dead To Me Season 3 Will Be On Netflix

It’s almost time to catch back up with Jen and Judy. It’s been a long two years since the second season of Dead to Me left viewers on a bloody cliffhanger, but now Netflix has finally confirmed when the third and final season will premiere. Get ready for the whole twisted saga to come to an end very soon, because Dead to Me Season 3’s release date is fast approaching.

Netflix picked up a third season of Dead to Me back in the summer of 2020, two months after Season 2 dropped on the streamer. But that good news also came with a grim detail: Season 3 will be the show’s final run of episodes. Obviously, that made the wait for the new season even more fraught, which was amplified by the coronavirus pandemic delaying production for quite some time. But finally, Season 3 is on it way, and it promises to finally reveal what happened to Jen after Ben drunkenly crashed his car into her in the Season 2 finale.

So pour yourself a big glass of wine, and dive into all the details we know about Dead to Me Season 3.

Dead To Me Season 3 Release Date

Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me only had a one-year break in between them, but Season 3 has taken notably longer to hit Netflix. There’s no exact release date just yet, but on May 3, Netflix confirmed it will have a fall 2022 release.

Dead To Me Season 3 Cast

Netflix

Obviously, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will be back as the complicated besties Jen Harding and Judy Hale, and it also seems like a given that James Marsden will return as Ben Wood. Other than that, the Season 3 cast is anyone’s guess. No new additions have been announced for Season 3 yet, so right now, all fans can expect is for the same main cast to return to help finish up Jen and Judy’s story.

Dead To Me Season 3 Trailer

With the Season 3 premier date just months away, fan can expect Netflix to release a first look at Dead to Me’s final season soon enough.