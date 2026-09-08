Every year like clockwork, Dancing with the Stars fans devolve into the same argument right after the new season’s cast is revealed. And this year, the debate has reached a fever pitch, as Season 35 has unveiled more contestants with an advanced dancing background than before. While this commotion over a perceived unfair advantage given to certain stars with experience in choreography makes sense on paper, it rarely holds much water in the actual competition. Plus, the whole concept of the series is built on surprising disparities in rhythmic abilities, and it’s pretty loudly telegraphed that the judges are grading on a curve.

Predictably, the Season 35 cast of Dancing with the Stars was met with uproar when it was revealed on Sept. 2. Three celebrities were singled out for being overqualified to compete: Julia Stiles, who portrayed a dancer in 2001’s Save the Last Dance; Harry Shum Jr., who got his start as a dancer and had several standout choreo moments on Glee; and Jenna Dewan, who was a backup dancer for pop stars before helming the Step Up movies.

Obviously, these three are going to have an easier time adjusting to demanding choreography than their competitors, who range from comedians and chefs to reality stars. But that’s not always a good thing. Stiles in particular has called her Save the Last Dance connection a “disadvantage” in the competition, since it sets the expectation so high for her despite the fact that she hasn’t formally danced in the 25 years since.

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As she hinted at, the Dancing with the Stars judges are often much stricter with contestants who come into the show with previous experience. Last season, for instance, they were very critical of pop star Lauren Jauregui, who was eliminated surprisingly early despite her Fifth Harmony training. On the other hand, comedian Andy Richter lasted much longer and earned higher scores, even if he was a less technically adept dancer.

As Richter’s extended stay also highlighted, Dancing with the Stars is very much a popularity contest — it’s the people calling in from home who ultimately decide the eliminations. So, dancing ability is only half the equation; being likable is the other half. Look no further than controversial Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt’s elimination last season for an illustration of that. Despite being lauded as one of the best dancers in the competition, Leavitt was sent home before the finale seemingly because she just wasn’t as well-liked as the five other stars left.

As fickle and frustrating as the voting can be, this likability metric is the great balancer for the stars on the show. After all, the core engine of Dancing with the Stars is watching people of varying abilities learn a skill together. The show doesn’t work without putting the most dazzling highs next to the bumbling lows.

So yes, you’ll be seeing Jenna Dewan absolutely nail some throwback Step Up moves on the DWTS stage, but unless she can give audiences a real arc with come valleys along with the peaks, fans may not feel as compelled to vote for her. Because the Mirrorball Trophy doesn’t really go to the best technical dancer, but the best storyteller.