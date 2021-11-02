Dan Levy Is Hosting A New Cooking Competition All About Brunch

Dan Levy became a household name in the states due to the success of Schitt’s Creek, but he was already a local fixture on Canadian televisions. After launching his career as an MTV Canada VJ, Levy landed a spot on The Great Canadian Baking Show. As fans of GBBO on Netflix know, the series hosts are critical, and the Canadian edition of the series is as good as the original. Now Levy is hosting HBO Max’s The Big Brunch, a brand new reality competition cooking show coming to streaming.

Since the launch of HBO Max in 2020, the WarnerMedia streaming giant has been in a race with Netflix to become the cord cutter’s TV substitution of choice. HBO provided the prestige dramas and documentaries, and Warner Bros. Pictures carried most of the movie library. That made the streaming service’s next stop was to bring aboard British imports, from Doctor Who to It’s A Sin. HBO Max also landed The Great Pottery Throwdown, one of the two official GBBO spinoffs from original producer Love Productions.

But what the streaming service currently lacks is a hit cooking show. Though Selena + Chef has done decently, there’s no real reality cooking competition that has caught the public’s attention like GBBO on HBO Max as yet. The Big Brunch looks like it could fill that void.

The Big Brunch Competition Details

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like GBBO, Levy’s new series will focus on those who have not yet made it in the industry, though it is notable that instead of “amateurs,” the press release refers to them as “still undiscovered culinary voices.” But instead of specific types of cuisine, like baking or barbeque, this competition focuses on “what it means to dine between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.”

HBO Max has only said that the prize will be “life-altering,” with no details as to what that means as of yet.

The Big Brunch Cast

With the series only just announced, Dan Levy is the only talent currently attached as host. It is unclear if the series plans to follow the GBBO format with dual hosts or be closer to its Pottery Throwdown with just one. Judges also are to be determined.

As for contestants, the series is currently casting at its website, TheBigBrunch.

The Big Brunch Trailer

As the series does not yet have judges or a set crop of contestants, there’s no trailer yet. Fans will hopefully see one come 2022.

The Big Brunch Release Date

Likewise, there is no confirmed release date as of yet for The Big Brunch. But with most cooking competitions arriving in late summer and early fall on other streaming services, it seems a good bet the new series will arrive in the latter half of 2022.