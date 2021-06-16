Cruel Summer Season 2 Is Officially A Go

Summer isn’t over yet. At the same time that Freeform aired its highly anticipated Season 1 finale of Cruel Summer on Tuesday, June 15, the network also confirmed the hit teen mystery would return for a second season. After the wild cliffhanger and multiple directions the show could go in another season, fans likely have a ton of questions about Cruel Summer Season 2, so here’s everything we know so far about what will happen to Jeanette, Kate, and the rest of the Skylin crew.

Given the immense success of Cruel Summer, it came as no surprise that Freeform immediately renewed the twist-filled ‘90s mystery for a second season. What did come as a surprise, though, was the shocking revelation in the final moments of the Season 1 finale. Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Cruel Summer’s Season 1 finale. After Kate learned it was actually Mallory and not Jeanette who witnessed her being abducted by Martin, it looked like the story would end with a nice resolution for everybody. Just when fans thought the mystery was over, though, Cruel Summer flashed back to 1994, a year into Kate’s kidnapping, and revealed Jeanette had actually broken into Martin’s house and heard Kate yelling for help, but decided not to help her.

The flashback cliffhanger teased there’s much more story to tell, but there’s also a chance Season 2 may take an anthology route and center on an entirely new mystery with new characters.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Release Date

There’s no announced release date for Season 2 just yet, but given the show’s quick renewal, fans can hopefully expect it to enter production pretty soon. If it adheres to standard release schedules, Season 2 will likely debut in early 2022.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Cast

Freeform

The big question around Season 2 is whether or not the main cast will return. The debut season’s story centered around Olivia Holt’s Kate and Chiara Aurelia’s Jeanette, but Freeform president Tara Duncan told Deadline there’s a possibility Cruel Summer could go the anthology series route, where Season 2 would keep the same year-jumping structure to tell a completely new story. “We have so many ideas for where we can take this next,” executive producer Jessica Biel said, hinting that it’s still up in the air whether the next season will continue to be about Kate and Jeanette or a new cast of characters.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Trailer

It’s way too early for Cruel Summer to have released any footage from Season 2, but hopefully the show will give fans something later in 2021.