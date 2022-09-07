Courteney Cox Had Something To Say About Kanye West's Friends Diss

Kanye West is known for his outspoken opinions, often airing his thoughts about the likes of Kris Jenner to Pete Davidson on social media. Turns out the latest subject of his musings is Friends. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he reportedly slammed the hit ’90s sitcom, which spurred Friends star Courteney Cox to respond a few days later.

According to Rolling Stone, in an Instagram post where he noted that an IG statement talking about his ex-wife’s diarrhea was fake, Kanye also went after Friends.

“I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn’t write the tweet that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had,” he said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “I’d love to know who thought of that.”

Cox caught wind of Kanye’s thoughts about the show and shared a funny-yet-shady response on IG. The video starts with her looking at her phone while Kanye’s 2008 single “Heartless” plays over her home speakers. When she sees the rapper’s post about Friends on Instagram, she walks over to the speaker, turns off the music, and walks away. “I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny,” she captioned the post with a frowning emoji.

According to People, the fake Kanye tweet about Friends first surfaced after Jenifer Aniston implored her fans in October 2020 to not vote for the rapper in the presidential election. “PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,” she wrote at the time.

And that is it, at least for now. Kanye has not publicly responded to Cox, so call this episode “The One Where Monica Gets in a Rap Beef.”