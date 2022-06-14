Courteney Cox’s IG For Her Daughter’s 18th B-Day Proves Moms Make The Best Friends

Courteney Cox, I didn’t want to cry on a Tuesday. To celebrate her daughter Coco Arquette’s 18th birthday on Monday, June 13, the former Friends star posted the sweetest Instagram, and it has me all teary-eyed.

“Happy 18th birthday coco! I’m so proud to be your mom,” Cox wrote. “You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you x.”

In addition to gushing over her daughter, whose father is actor David Arquette, Cox shared photo carousel that started with a picture of her and Coco smiling on the beach. The resemblance between the two is uncanny, especially their similarly bright smiles.

In a heart-warming Instagram post, the Friends actress endlessly complimented her daughter Coco Arquette as she wished her a happy birthday.

Next, Cox shared a photo of Coco snuggling with two adorable puppies. Finally, she included a throwback of her daughter dressed in a pink tutu and wearing a flower corsage.

Celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Leslie Mann, and Octavia Spencer sent Coco birthday wishes in the comment section, making the case that Cox might just have given her daughter the best gift ever. Kate Hudson wishing me happy birthday? I could only dream.

Coco is the only child of Cox and Arquette. The actors began dating in 1996 after meeting on set of the original Scream movie. They tied the knot in the summer of 1999 and welcomed Coco in June 2004. After 11 years of marriage, Cox and Arquette split in 2010 and finalized their divorce three years later, according to People. In April 2020, Arquette married again to entertainment journalist Christina McLarty.

Arquette also showed some birthday love for his daughter. On June 14, he posted a brief clip of Coco singing on Instagram. Clad in a white, layered gown, Coco softly sings a tune in what looks like a musical.

In the caption, Arquette reflect on how proud he is to be her father. “Happy 18th Birthday Coco!!! I can’t begin to express how proud I am to be your father and the joy you have brought into my life. I love you! #18 #1,” he wrote.

On June 14, David Arquette wished his eldest daughter, Coco Arquette, a happy birthday with a sweet post of her singing.

With a beautiful voice like hers, Coco may one day be a star all her own. Honestly, it seems like she already is to her family and really what more could you want?