High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is about as self-referential as a show can get without accidentally creating a hole in the space-time continuum. From characters who refer to themselves as the next Vanessa Hudgens or accuse others of Zac Efronning their way through life, the in-world easter eggs are everywhere. However, despite guest stints in Season 3 by original cast member Corbin Bleu, he swears OG stars Efron and Hudgens won’t be in HSMTMTS Season 3 with him.

The rumors began about a week before the new season started on Disney+. On July 22, 2022, Efron (the movie’s Troy Bolton, captain of the East High Wildcats basketball team) posted a photo to his Instagram account where he is clearly on the set of East High. The image was a tribute to the famous 1980s film The Breakfast Club, of him in the ending Jud Nelson pose, with a fist in the air. The caption read: “Don’t you… Forget about me,” the title of the 1985 film’s soundtrack anthem by Simple Minds.

But Efron wasn’t the only one jumping on the bandwagon to help promote the new series. A few days later, on July 26, Vanessa Hudgens (the film’s heroine, Gabriella Montez) posted an Instagram video tribute in front of East High, set to the first movie’s hit duet “Breaking Free,” which she sang with Efron. Unlike Efron, she used a quote from the actual film. “Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

With both actors now confirmed to have stood in front of East High recently, fans immediately jumped to the obvious conclusion. Bleu would not be the only guest star from the original trilogy of movies. Efron and Hudgens were coming back too.

Not so fast, says Bleu. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he and showrunner Tim Federle insisted there were no secret cameos from Efron and Hudgens in Season 3. Federle said: “You’ve got to ask, I know,” and admitted the photo was “very tantalizing.” But it’s not happening.

As much as Federle would love fans to tune in obsessively waiting for the cameo, he admitted, “I would be lying to you if I said that there's some big Zac and Vanessa plan at this point.” However, he does want them to appear at some point, as well as Ashley Tisdale and Monique Coleman. So far though, he’s only managed to score Bleu. But it could happen down the line. When EW asked about possible Season 4 cameos, Federle remained mum.

Viewers will just have to tune in for Season 3 to see if it’s really Olivia Rodrigo’s swan song on the series. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 continues with new episodes streaming every Wednesday on Disney+.