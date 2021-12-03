Colton Revealed What Really Happened On His Fantasy Suite Date With Tayshia

For Colton Underwood, The Bachelor’s fantasy suites couldn’t have been less accurately named. The luxury rooms are famously the only place Bachelor and Bachelorette leads are allowed to have real privacy with their contestants, and they are often linked with having sex. But Underwood only used the fantasy suite once while he was the Bachelor, and two years later on his Netflix docuseries Coming Out Colton, he explained what really happened on his fantasy suite date with Tayshia Adams.

Underwood’s history with the Bachelor franchise is a bit awkward, and it became clear why in April 2021 when he came out as gay in an interview on Good Morning America. He first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018, then joined Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise before becoming the Bachelor himself in 2019. Underwood was billed as “the virgin Bachelor” widely in promos for his season, due to his open admission that he was abstaining from sex until he was with the right person. This became a major aspect of his season, as fans waited for him to possibly have sex with someone for the first time on his show. In the penultimate episode, then-host Chris Harrison encouraged Underwood to have an overnight date, and Underwood decided to offer the fantasy suite to Tayshia Adams.

However, the next morning, Underwood and Adams confirmed nothing happened in the suite, and Underwood went on to eliminate Adams in the finale to pursue Cassie Randolph, who had self-eliminated in the same episode as the fantasy suite date.

On his Netflix docuseries Coming Out Colton, Underwood revealed the full details of his awkward fantasy suite date with Adams. While speaking with his former contestant Onyeka Ehie, Underwood said he made it very clear nothing was going to happen on that overnight date. “I felt so bad for Tayshia because I remember that night, I slept in sweatpants and a sweatshirt,” he said. “I was like, ‘I just don’t want to giver her the wrong impression.’”

Despite the awkwardness, Underwood said Adams was respectful and kind during the fantasy suite. After Underwood came out as gay a couple years later, Adams supported him by saying she was “very happy that Colton is able to now live his life openly and without fear of being his true self.”

The fantasy suite may have been more like a torture chamber that night, but thankfully, it sounds like both Underwood and Adams have moved past the weirdness.