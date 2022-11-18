Cole Barnett is in "much-needed therapy" after 'Love Is Blind.'

It looks like Cole Barnett is investing some time in self-care. The 27-year-old had a tumultuous relationship on Love Is Blind Season 3, which ended when his then-fiancée Zanab Jaffrey left him at the altar. At the time, she told Cole that he “shattered [her] self-confidence,” and she reiterated the same thing at the reunion. She told him, “I could have dragged you for everything … I still don’t think you’re a bad guy. You treated me badly, but I do not think you’re a bad guy.” TL;DR: It was a confusing way to leave things, so it’s probably for the best that Cole is in “much-needed” therapy after his experience.

During an Instagram Q&A on Nov. 17, Cole gave fans an update on what his life has looked like since filming stopped. Plus, he shared that he was seeking some mental health support from professionals, per Us Weekly. “[Since the show,] I’ve been flipping houses, representing buyers, and working on starting a podcast!” he wrote on his Stories. “Oh, and some much needed therapy,” Cole added.

The Love Is Blind star continued, “The best thing I’ve gotten from therapy so far is honestly just how helpful it is to talk about the things that have impacted you or hurt you or were traumatizing... It’s not that there’s some grand thing that you need to learn, necessarily, there’s a lot of things you can learn.” Cole added, “But sometimes as a guy you just don’t ever talk about emotions and feelings, you never do, so just sitting with someone and talking about those things in and of itself is freeing and liberating.”

Zanab has also talked about going therapy. On Nov. 13, she posted a TikTok, explaining her relationship to therapy. She captioned the post, “I’m a huge champion of therapy. I’ve been multiple times in my life due to different challenges think everyone could benefit from talking to someone (especially internet trolls — look inward homies) anyhoo, I went long before you knew me and the hundreds of “GET HELP” messages. Ya girl is happy and healed! Hope you heal too ❤️.”

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.