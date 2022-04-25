These Breezy Songs Are Perfect For Your Coastal Grandmother Playlist

This is a TikTok trend even your parents will love.
Are you a Coastal Grandmother? Influencer @lexnicoleta coined the phrase to describe anyone who enjoys “Nancy Meyers movies, coastal vibes, recipes, and cooking” among other things. If you’re throwing the perfect CG dinner party, here are 13 songs fit for your playlist.
One of Netflix’s most popular shows is a Coastal Grandmother staple. Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as California women restarting their lives. Grace Potter’s cover of Stealer Wheel’s “Stuck in the Middle with You” is the theme song for this perfect show.