Clayton Apologized To Elizabeth After Her Bachelor Elimination

If you’re caught up on The Bachelor (or TBH, even if you’re not), you’ve probably heard about the drama between Elizabeth and Shanae. If not, here are the basics: Shanae accused Elizabeth of blatantly ignoring and “bullying” her, implying that she turned the whole house against her. However, when confronted, Elizabeth had a simple explanation for Shanae: she has ADHD and sometimes does not realize when someone is talking to her, aka the perceived slight was completely unintentional. Still, Elizabeth apologized. Instead of accepting it though, Shanae started mocking Elizabeth’s neurodivergent status — something that didn’t sit well with viewers or Clayton himself. Following Elizabeth’s Bachelor elimination (after yet another confrontation with Shanae), Clayton apologized to Elizabeth for how he handled the situation. Hindsight is 20/20, after all.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram on Feb. 1, Clayton shared a heartfelt Notes app apology to Elizabeth, explaining that during filming, he had no idea what exactly went down between her and Shanae and would have acted differently had he been aware. “I’m sorry, Elizabeth,” he wrote. “I wish I could have seen what was happening when I wasn’t there.”

He also had a particular (see: harsh) message for Shanae. “I would have sent home Shanae immediately for making fun of you for being neurodivergent, had I known. Overall, the experience for me watching hasn’t been fun, simply because I’m seeing all the damage that I caused.” Um, I might argue that Shanae, not Clayton, caused most of that damage.

Though Elizabeth has yet to respond to Clayton’s apology publicly, she did make her feelings about the Shanae situation abundantly clear. On Jan. 31, as the episode and her elimination aired, Elizabeth retweeted a Bachelor fan account that called out production for the way Shanae made a habit of “attack[ing] people with neurodevelopmental disorders.”

Elizabeth also replied to Clayton’s earlier tweet about “looking forward to having an open and honest discussion at the WTA” about the entire situation. Her response? “I’m ready.”

The one person who doesn’t seem to be grasping the gravity of the situation? Shanae. The same night that Elizabeth went home, Shanae filmed a distinctly unapologetic TikTok about shrimp... cause of course she did.

Well, one thing’s for sure: production is absolutely going to be serving shrimp at the “Women Tell All.”