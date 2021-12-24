Clayton Has An Explanation For That Shocking Moment In His Bachelor Promo

As we get ready to welcome the new year, it’s also time for Bachelor Nation to welcome a new Bachelor. The start of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor is just around the corner, with a premiere on Monday Jan. 3, 2022. But if even that short wait is too long, there is a super-juicy promo for Clayton’s season that hints at a shocking moment between Clayton and his final contestants. Clayton spoke out about that moment — and a whole lot more from his season — and his quotes reveal a lot about this season of The Bachelor.

At the end of the Bachelor Season 26 promo, Clayton reveals that he’s in love with the final three women and that he was intimate with the final two. Clayton told Entertainment Tonight that the moment “didn't go over too well.”

“These are real people with real emotions and I knew it wasn't going to be easy to navigate, I knew it wasn't going to be an easy conversation at all,” Clayton said. "I did what I thought was best. I'm not somebody who likes to push off conflict. Like if something comes up, I'm going to address it as it pops up."

He went on to say that more will be revealed soon as audiences see more. “I'm somebody who does believes in transparency and as people will see when this plays back... It'll all be explained once it airs,” he said.

Even though Clayton says he’s happy with where his Bachelor journey took him, his season was still filled with a lot of hard moments. Some of those moments were shown in the promo, and Clayton told ET that showing that much emotion was a new experience for him.

“Those were genuine tears,” Clayton said. “It was tough and I cried more tears than I thought I was gonna cry by far. I've experienced way more emotions than I thought I would feel but that was my journey and I was just navigating it to the best of my ability and based on what came my way."

Fans can expect to learn a lot more about Clayton when Season 26 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.