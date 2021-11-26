There is a new queen in town, and her name is Claire. After the 2021 National Dog Show aired on Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, viewers went wild about the Scottish Deerhound who wowed the judges and took home the Best in Show title. It’s clear that the pup has a lot of fans, and these tweets about Claire winning the 2021 National Dog Show are all full of praise.

ICYMI, Scottish Deerhound Claire broke a major record when she won 2021’s Best in Show title. The show, hosted by John O’Hurley and David Frei, saw Claire earning the title after competing with 208 other recognized dog breeds and a new breed, the Biewer Terrier. Not only did Claire beat all the other doggos, but she also proved herself by becoming the first repeat winner of the National Dog Show in 20 years, according to host O’Hurley. Yep, Claire also topped the competition during the 2020 National Dog Show, scoring Best in Show that year, too.

Apparently, Claire comes from a genetic line of champions, too. The Westminster Dog Show’s official Twitter account tweeted a congratulations message for the winning pup, adding some fun trivia for fans. “Congratulations to Claire, a Scottish Deerhound, for winning Best in Show at @TheNatlDogShow. Did you know that Claire’s grandmother — Hickory (GCH, Foxcliffe Hickory Wind), won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 2011?”

Like grandmother like granddaughter, and Claire certainly looked like one proud dog when she posed for photos.

NBCUniversal

Thanks to the champion’s adorable face and record-breaking reign, people on Twitter are tweeting about Claire’s success.

Some Twitter users have dubbed the special dog “Queen Claire”:

A few people were hoping for another winner but still support Queen Claire:

Scottish Twitter users are definitely here for Claire winning, too:

Fans also love her name, which seems like it was inspired by the character Claire Elizabeth Beauchamp Randall Fraser from the Outlander books and TV series:

Congratulations, Queen Claire! Whether you hope she’ll win again in 2022 or not, she’s secured her place in the dog show history books, and people are here for it.