The holiday season is all about spending quality time with family and friends, but, from time to time, it's harmless to sneak away and catch up on social media. After all, it's so tempting to update your followers on all the presents you've received, memories you’ve made with family, and sweet mistletoe kisses you’ve gotten from your partner. The perfect photo is going to require a festive caption, and these Christmas song lyrics for holiday Instagram captions will instantly have your followers hitting the “like” button.

They say you can't recreate a classic, but so many artists have done just that in recent years. Whether it was a small tweak to lyrics or a complete sonic overhaul, celebrity Christmas covers have been getting better and better. Let’s not forget the fresh new batch of holiday songs from Taylor Swift to the Jonas Brothers. Even BTS has given us a holiday remix of “Butter” to throw onto your festive Spotify playlist this year.

Basically, there’s a Christmas song for every holiday mood you’re in. And whether you're a fan of the OG classics or you're here for some modern Christmas pop, Christmas song lyrics are always a good idea to keep on hand for your next Instagram post. Any fa la la la Christmas song lyrics will surely have your followers singing along as they’re scrolling through their feed.

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images

"All I want for Christmas is you." — Mariah Carey, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" "I should be playing in the winter snow, but I'mma be under the mistletoe." — Justin Bieber, "Under The Mistletoe" "Under the mistletoe, watching the fire glow." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm" "Fell in love on Christmas night." — Ariana Grande, "Santa Tell Me" "You make it feel like Christmas." — Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" "Last Christmas I gave you my heart, but the very next day you gave it away." — Wham! "Last Christmas" "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas." — Bing Crosby, "White Christmas" "Have yourself a merry little Christmas." — Judy Garland, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" "Santa, can you hear me? I have been so good this year." — Britney Spears, "My Only Wish" "If there is love in your heart and your mind, you will feel like Christmas all the time." — Faith Hill, "Where Are You Christmas" "Santa baby, just slip a Sable under the tree for me, been an awful good girl." — Eartha Kitt, "Santa Baby" "The only place you wanna be is underneath my Christmas tree." — Lady Gaga, "Christmas Tree" "It's Christmas in New York again." — Lea Michele, "Christmas In New York" "For me it's just a lonely time, 'cause there were Christmases when you were mine." — Taylor Swift, "Christmases When You Were Mine" "I don't need no diamonds or a fancy car, or a jet to fly me right up to the star, I just need your guidance, since we've been apart." — Jessie J, "This Christmas Day" "This holiday I'll hold you close as well as in my heart." — Ariana Grande, "Christmas Kisses" "It's the most wonderful time of the year." — Andy Williams, "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" "Baby, it's cold outside." — Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" "No matter what, there's Christmas and there's us." — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, "Kissin' In The Cold" “Baby it sings to me like fa la la.” — Justin Bieber, “Fa La La” “Deck the halls with boughs of holly. Fa la la la la, la la la la.” — Thomas Oliphant, “Deck the Halls” “You make every day feel like it's Christmas.” — Jonas Brother, “Like It’s Christmas” “'Cause everybody knows, it's Christmas time.” — *NSYNC, “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” “That's what Christmas means to me my love.” — Hanson, “What Christmas Means To Me” “That's the jingle bell rock.” — Bobby Helms, "Jingle Bell Rock"