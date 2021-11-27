Chrissy Revealed Why This Thanksgiving Was Very Different For Her

Chrissy Teigen celebrated Thanksgiving with a new appreciation for the holiday this year. The celeb, who first announced her decision to pursue sober living in December 2020, has been open and honest about her experience since quitting alcohol. ICYMI, Chrissy Teigen's Thanksgiving 2021 Instagram celebrates her sobriety, and had her seeing a whole new side to the festivities.

Teigen, who’s been practicing sobriety and recently celebrated her 50 days sober mark, detailed how her Thanksgiving went on Nov. 25 in a cheerful Instagram post. “[It’s] the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!! I used to start my Thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA), and I’d pretty much take another every couple of hours,” the celebrity revealed. “I didn’t even make any crucial recipe errors this year! toot toot goes the horn! anyhoo hope you had a beautiful holiday. grateful for you and your love,” she wrote, finishing off her caption with a red heart emoji.

The cheerful update follows her Instagram post from Sept. 5, which was an honest update on how everything was going for her since deciding to give up drinking nine months prior. “Today is my 50-day sobriety streak! It should be nearly a year, but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. This is my longest streak yet!” Teigen wrote at the time. The post featured an adorable video of her children Luna and Miles horse playing and climbing on top of her.

Teigen added that her future with alcohol appears to be over. “I still dunno if I’ll never drink again, but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way,” the star wrote. “I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep, and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night.”

Of course, the foodie mom would not let the holiday pass without sharing some of her creations on her Instagram Stories. One video showed off a cranberry salad recipe from cook Kelsey Nixson, which it appears Teigen made for her fam on Turkey Day.

She also shared a video scanning her full table of dishes and desserts, and it looked way too pretty.

With a full table of family and friends, the Teigen-Legend clan was captured on film by the creator of the Cravings blog.

Teigen wasn’t the only one in her household to share how well their Thanksgiving went. Hubby John Legend also shared some delectable updates about the food his wife made for the holiday.

And Legend also captured the gorgeous Sweet Potato Streusel Pie, calling it “Chrissy’s greatest dessert.”

With so much to be thankful for, it looks like Teigen is still enjoying her new lease on life sans-alcohol, and Thanksgiving was the perfect way to commemorate sobriety’s impact on her life.