Chrissy & John's Family Is Expanding To Welcome A Brand New, Adorable Puppy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are in for a treat. The power couple introduced a brand new Basset Hound puppy to the world only two weeks after they announced the death of their beloved dog, Pippa. The latest addition to their family is putting the smile back on their faces, though. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s new dog, Pearl, is just so cute.

On July 27, Teigen shared an Instagram post with the most heart-melting pictures of their new pup. The cookbook author, 35, wrote, “We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!! [The family’s French bulldog] Penny is obsessed with her so it’s been fun watching the adventures of penny and pearl unfold.”

She went on to reveal that the Basset Hound breed has a special significance to her. “I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can’t wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much,” she said. “Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home. Swipe for ear magic!”

The pictures, which include a photo of Pearl sitting on Legend’s lap outside, a picture of Teigen and the puppy on the couch, and, of course, a solo shot of the dog, are absolutely adorable. If that isn’t enough, Teigen also posted a video of Pearl walking through the house with her long ears flopping and her cute little tail wagging. I can’t even!

Legend is proud of this new addition, too. He showed off the puppy on his Instagram with the caption, “Meet our newest family member Pearl!”

On July 15, Teigen and Legend mourned the death of their French bulldog, Pippa. “Our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago,” Teigen wrote on Instagram. “She was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad — loved her pearl necklace and never took s–t from ANY new dog we brought in.”

The model added that Pippa was a “road dog” for years. “We loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving [the family’s late dog] puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life.”

Legend paid his respects on Instagram as well. “We’re going to miss our little Pippa,” he wrote. “This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls. We got her near Gainesville FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her. She was smart, fancy and didn’t take any s–t. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa!”

While Pippa will surely be missed, little Pearl is just what the Teigen-Legend family needs.