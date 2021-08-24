If there’s one thing to know about the Teigen-Legend household, it’s that it’s a full one. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have two kids, two birds, three dogs, and a lizard. They also have a small hamster named Peanut Butter, and he’s cute as a button. Sadly, Peanut Butter recently got lost and the rescue mission to find him has been a grueling one. Chrissy Teigen drilled a hole through her wall to save Luna's hamster and honestly, I’m impressed.

After the family’s hamster got lost inside the house, Teigen was determined to find the small rodent at any cost, even if it meant tearing apart their mansion. "Our hamster has been missing for 3 days," Teigen captioned an Aug. 22 post on her Instagram story. "I heard faint scratching in the wall." For a moment, she thought maybe she was hearing things, but they soon realized Peanut Butter was in the wall after all.

Her solution was to drill a hall directly into the wall. In another video, Teigen was seen standing on a ladder with a hammer and carving a hole into her house. Sure enough, she confirmed little Peanut Butter was inside.

"I CHISTLED A HOLE AND LOOK," she told her followers. The clip showed the hamster’s nose poking out of the whole.

Thankfully, the hamster saga had a happy ending. The end of the video shows Teigen overjoyed as little Peanut Butter hops out of the hole in the wall and into her clutch.

You can see the full hamster rescue mission below.

Peanut Butter has been a part of the Teigen-Legend family since March 2019, when she and Luna surprised Legend with a new pet.

“Luna and I bought a hamster today,” Teigen tweeted at the time. “Her name is peanut butter. John is not thrilled, which makes me love her more.”

It’s so sweet to see Teigen is willing to protect her family at any cost — even her fur babies.