Chrissy Broke Down In Tears Over The Supportive Fan Letters She Received

Chrissy Teigen has never shied away from sharing the most personal parts of her life with fans, so when she experienced a devastating pregnancy loss in September 2020, she opened up about the loss publicly. Her fans instantly sent an outpouring of love and support online, but some went one step further and sent tangible letters. The coronavirus pandemic caused Teigen’s mail to be held for many months, but she finally got a chance to read the letters on July 21. She shared a video of the moment, and understandably, Chrissy Teigen's Instagram crying over fan letters got pretty emotional.

Teigen appeared to be overwhelmed with gratitude after receiving the letters, and although she was emotional, she took a moment to share the moments with fans.

"This is just piles of letters that we just got because the place we usually get mail from — where you guys send mail — has been shut down," Chrissy said. "It opened back up and now we got everything."

She explained she would be taking the time to read each one. "You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books, and I just want you to know we got all of them," she added. The mail delivery appeared to be a combination of handmade cards, handwritten letters, and thoughtful postcards from her fans, and Teigen could be heard sniffling at she looked them over.

Instagram

Teigen previously opened up about her pregnancy loss in an emotional open letter for Medium.com. In the post, she revealed fans had been supportive to her family from the second they heard the news.

"The moments of kindness have been nothing short of beautiful,” she wrote. “I went to a store where the checkout lady quietly added flowers to my cart. Sometimes people will approach me with a note. The worst part is knowing there are so many women that won't get these quiet moments of joy from strangers."

Teigen has seen her fair share of controversy lately amid her cyberbullying scandal with Courtney Stodden, but her latest batch of mail proves she has devoted fans who will support her through the hardest times.