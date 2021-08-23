Chrissy Admitted It's Hard Dealing With Baby Jack's Death While Sober

Chrissy Teigen just got real about coping with loss after getting sober. Teigen has been incredibly transparent about her experience with pregnancy loss in September 2020, and though time has marched on, she feels like she still hasn’t fully processed the loss. As she explained in a new Instagram post, that’s because she’s still learning to process emotions without the crutch of alcohol. In her post, Chrissy Teigen admitted processing Baby Jack's death while sober has been challenging.

Teigen shared the news of her pregnancy loss last year by way of an Instagram post and a lengthy caption. At the time, she explained her third child was named Jack. On Aug. 22, she admitted Jack’s loss has been especially hard as she’s had to navigate it being newly sober.

Teigen’s post featured a pic with her husband at their favorite restaurant in New York City. She reminisced on her earliest days going there, and how different life is in general after getting sober. “I’d sit there with my multiple double vodka sodas and get day drunk by myself,” she recalled. These days, things are a little different, but she didn’t mind taking a walk down memory lane.

“Just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple, thinking about all the stuff I’ve done and been through not just this year but in my life,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out ‘my third baby is here!!,’ as in cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here.”

Teigen admitted her new passion project served as a distraction from the pain she felt following the loss.

“I realized i threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby,” she wrote. “I don’t really feel like I fully processed jack and now that I don’t have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just…there, waiting to be acknowledged.”

Teigen opened up about her decision to quit drinking in December 2020.

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," Teigen said when sharing a photo of Holly Whitaker's Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol. "I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like (expletive) by 6, not being able to sleep,” she added.

Now, nearly a year into sobriety, Teigen only continues to be more transparent with fans about coping with loss sans alcohol.