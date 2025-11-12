Along with putting Selling Sunset in her past, Chrishell Stause is also cutting ties with all of her former castmates. Well, almost all of them. Shortly after the Season 9 reunion where Stause indicated she would not return to the reality show, fans noticed that she emphasized her decision with a bold move on social media.

As of publication, Stause the only other realtor from the show’s cast that Stause still follows is Chelsea Lazkani. The realtor no longer follows Nicole Young, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Sandra Vergara, or Mary Bonnet.

The mass unfollowing appears to have occurred in the days following the dramatic Season 9 reunion’s airing on Nov. 5. During the tense get-together, Stause stood her ground against most of the rest of the Selling Sunset cast, who had largely turned against her in the latest season.

After it aired, Stause confirmed to Bustle that she is indeed quitting the series, which she had starred in since 2019. “I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially,” Stause said. “I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health.”

Netflix

Though this is something she went back and forth about in previous years, she is now sure in her decision, saying that “Jesus Christ himself” couldn’t change her mind. “I’ve vacillated back and forth with this decision in the past,” Stause said. “I have to be honest — having come from nothing, it’s really hard to turn something like this down.”

What caused her to finally pull herself out after this season was not seeing a lot of important context for the issues that were aired between her co-stars and herself. “I get it, they want to make a light show,” Stause said of the production edits. “And if I was doing a show with less problematic people, I can totally see their point.”

Now, it appears Stause will no longer share screen time with her former castmates, nor will she be seeing them pop up when she’s scrolling Instagram.