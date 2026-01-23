Chris Noth Details Why He's "Not Friends" With Sarah Jessica Parker

Carrie and Big’s relationship didn’t just end on the screen; the actors have also cut ties in real life. Chris Noth hadn’t publicly addressed the rift between himself and Sarah Jessica Parker until the start of 2026, when he replied to a rogue Instagram comment disparaging his former co-star. Now, he’s revealing why he and Parker fell out.

“We’re not friends, I think that’s pretty obvious,” Noth said in a preview clip of his appearance on Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson, obtained by People. Noth said the breaking point was how Parker responded to his multiple sexual assault allegations.

Two women accused Noth of sexual assault in 2021, with a third accuser coming forward against him shortly afterwards, and a former co-star alleging sexual misconduct on set. In response, Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis posted a statement siding with the accusers: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Noth bashed his co-stars’ statement, claiming it is what ended their years-long friendships. “The statement that they put out — which was nothing more than brand management, really — I don’t know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising,” Noth said. “Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You’ve known me for many years, and we’ve worked [together] for many years.”

“Before you make that statement, you know me, you’ve known me all these years, give me a call so I can give you the real scoop about this,” Noth continued. “That was hurtful, and it really affected everything.”

Noth said that the response to his allegations revealed who his “real friends” are. “I just know if it had been on the other hand, I wouldn’t have done that,” the actor concluded.