And Just Like That’s Stars Responded To The Chris Noth Assault Claims

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault. When the long-anticipated SATC revival, And Just Like That, landed on HBO Max on Dec. 9, 2021, it brought back many of the beloved stars of the show for a nostalgia-filled return. But a week later, on Dec. 16, fans had a paradigm shift when The Hollywood Reporter revealed SATC actor Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women, with a third accuser coming forward two days later. Although Noth has publicly denied these allegations, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis released a joint statement about the claims against their And Just Like That co-star in support of the women who came forward.

The industry’s response to the allegations against Noth has been relatively swift. On Dec. 17, A3 Artists Agency, Noth’s longtime representatives, dropped Noth as a client , according to Deadline. On Dec. 20, CBS and Universal television announced Noth would not continue on his current series, The Equalizer, on which he played former CIA director William Bishop.

Following the announcement by CBS and Universal on the same day, Parker, Nixon, and Davis put out a joint statement via social media expressing their solidarity with Noth’s accusers.

The statement reads:

We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it.

Warning: Spoilers for And Just Like That’s premiere episode follow. Noth’s role on And Just Like That was not a recurring one. His appearance was a cameo, in which his character, Mr. Big, passes away in a shocking turn that kicks off the rest of the revival’s story. Also, unlike The Equalizer, And Just Like That is not an ongoing series; HBO Max is billing And Just Like That as a miniseries event, and the chances of it returning for a second engagement were already doubtful. That means Noth had already completed his appearance, so there was no need for the production to announce yet another severing of ties.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.