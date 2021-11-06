Harry Potter's Director Wants To Make A Cursed Child Movie With The Original Trio

Albus Dumbledore once said, “It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live.” But after a recent Variety interview with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone director Chris Columbus, it looks like Harry Potter fans might have a pretty good reason to dwell on dreams. Columbus revealed that “it’s a small fantasy” of his to make a movie adaptation of the 2016 play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The director also explained that he would love to make a Cursed Child movie with the original trio of Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) returning to play their iconic roles as adults.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. The 2016 play was written by John Tiffany and Jack Thorne, with J.K. Rowling providing the storyline, and was divided into two parts for the stage play that has toured cities like New York, San Fransico, London, and Tokyo. In his Variety interview, Columbus confirmed he’d be interested in directing a film adaptation of the play: “I would love to direct The Cursed Child,” he said. “It’s a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It’s a small fantasy of mine.” Columbus emphasized that now would be the perfect time to bring Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint back into the wizarding world, given that they are now roughly the same ages as their characters in The Cursed Child.

In 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, fans got to witness the original trio aged up in the final scenes at Platform 9 ¾ when they are waving their children off to their first year at Hogwarts. And that’s exactly where the Cursed Child kicks off, with the parents wondering if their children will keep out of mischief at the school of magic. Plus, we also get to see Harry take on his adult job as the department head of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic. In true Hermione fashion, she is now the Minister of Magic, or as Harry calls her, his boss.

But it wouldn’t be the world of Harry Potter without revealing uncomfortable truths: in the play, Harry must work with his son Albus to defeat whatever evil magic comes their way. Fans get a taste of nostalgia as much of the play’s premise revolves around time travel similar to Prisoner of Azkaban. This time we’d even get to see Harry’s son Albus be sorted into House Slytherin where he becomes friends with Draco’s son, Scorpius Malfoy!

Sam Tabone/WireImage/Getty Images

Rowling has confirmed the play is part of the canon universe, so some fans even consider it the “eighth Harry Potter novel,” despite the script not being written by Rowling. And although hyped up by fans opening weekend, many fans and critics believe the Cursed Child weakens the storyline of the original books and films and even contradicts events that took place in Prisoner of Azkaban.

Still, it would be exciting to see Harry, Ron, and Hermione together on the big screen again. Since debuting in 2016, the Cursed Child play has gone on to win various awards like two Tony Awards in 2018 for Best Play and Best Direction of Play and the 2016 Goodreads Choice Award for Best Fantasy.

Here’s hoping Columbus’ wishes come true and Potterheads get another movie to look forward to.